Small Team, BIG Results: Team FINIS Wins 11 Olympic Medals in the HydroX Suit

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

An Impressive 70% of FINIS-sponsored swimmers medaled at the most recent games in Paris wearing the HydroX tech suit. Representing a diverse array of nations from Ireland to Australia, featuring returning champions and fresh faces, #TeamFINIS captivated audiences with their performances. Their achievements resulted in a remarkable tally of 11 medals—6 Gold, 2 Silver, and 3 Bronze—highlighting their unparalleled skill and dedication. This extraordinary success underscores the relentless drive that defines FINIS.

Irish swimmer Dan Wiffen has etched his name in history as Northern Ireland’s first Olympic gold medalist in 36 years, giving the world a phenomenal performance in Paris. Securing gold in the 800m freestyle, Wiffen set a new Olympic record with a time of 7:38.19. Wiffen also went on to earn a bronze medal in the 1500m freestyle, further showcasing his exceptional talent!

Australian swimmers Cam McEvoy, Meg Harris, and Shayna Jack also made a remarkable impact in Paris! Cam McEvoy secured his first individual Olympic medal, winning gold in the 50m freestyle and made history as the first Australian to win in this event. Shayna Jack, making a remarkable comeback, clinched her first gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay and earned a second in the 4x200m freestyle relay as a heat swimmer, becoming a two-time gold medalist. Meg Harris delivered an exceptional performance, earning three medals: gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay as a finalist, silver in the 50m freestyle with a personal best of 23.97, and silver in the 4x100m medley relay as a heat swimmer.

Great Britain’s James Guy was instrumental in leading his team to gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay. His outstanding performance not only helped secure the top spot on the podium but also included a personal best of 1:45.04 in the 200m freestyle during the relay.

Italian swimmer, Lorenzo Zazzeri won a bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay as a heat swimmer. His performance showcased his elite skill and contributed to the team’s success! French swimmer, Clement Secchi also made a remarkable Olympic debut, earning a bronze medal in the 4x100m medley relay as a heat swimmer. His impressive performance not only highlighted his exceptional skills but also showcased his ability to thrive on the world stage.

These top athletes all chose the HydroX tech suit, FINIS’s latest innovation in swimwear. The HydroX, made with MemoryFlex® fabric, maintains its shape through every stroke for superior flexibility and compression. With twice the deep water coating of other suits and additional treatment after assembly, it sets new standards in swimwear technology and transforms competitive swimming.

The 2024 Paris Olympics have marked a pivotal moment for #TeamFINIS, showcasing their unparalleled dedication and skill on the world stage. For the latest updates and to follow the incredible journeys of FINIS athletes, visit their athlete pages and stay connected with #TeamFINIS. Discover more about the HydroX suit and its groundbreaking features here. The HydroX is redefining performance—are you ready to join the revolution?

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.