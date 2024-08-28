American Swimming Coaches Association Announces Board of Directors Candidates

Courtesy: American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA)

Fort Lauderdale, FL – The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) has announced the candidates for the ASCA Board of Directors, following a nominating process overseen by the ASCA Governance Committee. Ten candidates are vying for five full-term and one partial-term positions on the 12-member Board.

ASCA’s Governance Committee, responsible for identifying and proposing potential board members, has diligently sought out outstanding candidates who embody the association’s values and bring a wealth of experience to the table. In addition to proposed candidates, ASCA also welcomes self-nominated candidates. These are individuals who have expressed their own interest in the board position.

The five candidates with the most votes will fill the full-term spots, and the candidate in 6th place will fill the partial term that is the result of a mid-term resignation. Three incumbents are running for re-election: Bill Dorenkott, Emily Melina and Ellen Johnston.

It is crucial to ASCA that the final decision on the Board of Directors rests with its dedicated membership. ASCA believes in the power of collective voices and the democratic process. The membership’s input is invaluable, ensuring that the board represents a diverse cross-section of expertise, perspectives, and backgrounds reflective of the entire swimming community. All U.S. members of ASCA will be able to vote electronically via a link sent to their email address on file with ASCA.

2024 ASCA Board of Directors Candidates:

^= governance committee proposed candidate

*= indicates a self-nominated candidate

U.S. members will be able to cast their ballot during the voting window which will open shortly after the conclusion on the ASCA Annual Member Meeting at the World Clinic on September 5 at 7:45 a.m. EST. An email will be sent to all U.S. members from the electronic voting company. The deadline to vote is September 6 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Per ASCA bylaws, only U.S. members are eligible to vote for the ASCA Board of Directors.

The newly elected members of the ASCA Board of Directors will be announced at the ASCA World Clinic in Orlando, Florida, after the voting is concluded and it will be posted on the ASCA website.