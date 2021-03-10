Smack Suit The Answer To Better Swimsuit Comfort

Smack Swim is a SwimSwam partner.

Swimsuits are an essential part of all swimmers equipment but often if the straps are too tight or after much extended period of wearing they can cause “shoulder tension and chaffing”. Smack Suit is a unique braided elastic swimsuit strap which is specifically designed to reduce pressure on the swimmers shoulders.



The Smack Suit is designed specifically to provide excellent fit, comfort, and support while providing even pressure distribution over the whole upper body. This means the Smack suit is fitted with Smack Straps which provides no undue stress on the swimmers shoulders.

Smack Strap’s secret is in using a braided composite material that gives superior mechanical properties while providing the wearer with extreme comfort. This material is highly durable and resilient to chemicals used in swimming pools. In addition Smack Suit has fully adjustable swimsuit straps that can be worn 3 different ways to give the wearer the perfect fit for their comfort needs.

Smack Strap is available in a range of exciting color styles and is available at www.smackswim.com.

Swim gear information is courtesy of Smack Swim, a SwimSwam partner.