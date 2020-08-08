Siobhan Haughey Swims Under Asian Record in 200 Free in Hong Kong Time Trial

Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey has swum under the national and Asian Records in the 200 meter freestyle, though neither swim is likely to count.

Racing at a time trial event in her home country on Friday, Haughey swam a 1:54.44 in the 200 meter free in long course. That breaks both her own Hong Kong Record of 1:54.98, set at last summer’s World Championships en route to a 4th-place finish; as well as the Asian Record of 1:44.85 that was set in 2018 by Japan’s Rikako Ikee.

Comparative Splits:

Rikako Ikee Siobhan Haughey Siobhan Haughey Old Asian Record Old HK Record New HK Record 1st 50 27.09 26.82 26.35 2nd 50 29.06 29.46 28.86 3rd 50 29.65 29.28 29.65 4th 50 29.05 29.42 29.58 Final Time 1:54.85 1:54.98 1:54.44

Haughey’s time is also the fastest in the world this season, eclipsing the 1:54.59 that was swum by American Katie Ledecky at the Des Moines Pro Swim Series in early March. The time would have been good for a silver medal at last year’s World Championships, and would have earned a medal at every swim meet in history.

That is significant because Hong Kong has never won an Olympic medal in swimming. In fact, they’ve only won 3 Olympic medals in history across all sports: a gold in sailing in 1996, a silver in table tennis in 2004, and a bronze in cycling in 2012.

The 22-year old Haughey completed her collegiate career at the University of Michigan in the spring of 2019 and has continued to train there as part of a post-graduate group since. She, like many other international swimmers training in the United States, returned home to train in Hong Kong amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She is expected to return to American later this month along with other Hong Kong nationals based out of the University of Michigan like Jamie Yeung and Katii Tang.

Other Results from the Time Trial:

Jamie Yeung swam 1:10.34 in the women’s 100 breaststroke and 2:20.37 in the 200 IM.

swam 1:10.34 in the women’s 100 breaststroke and 2:20.37 in the 200 IM. National Record holder Ian Ho swam 22.72 in the 50 free.

Race Video

Haughey Swims 1:44.44 in the 200 free

Ian Ho Swims 22.72 in the 50 free