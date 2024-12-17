Siobhan Haughey on 200 Free World Title: “You just have to keep staying positive”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After missing the podium in the 100 free final, Siobhan Haughey bounced back in a big way on the last night of competition in Budapest, defending her world title in the 200 free, coming within .3 of her own world record in the event. Huaghey said that she’d been focusing on more aerobic training this season so her speed wasn’t quite there, but staying positive through the meet helped her get back in top of the podium.