Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Siobhan Haughey on 200 Free World Title: “You just have to keep staying positive”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After missing the podium in the 100 free final, Siobhan Haughey bounced back in a big way on the last night of competition in Budapest, defending her world title in the 200 free, coming within .3 of her own world record in the event. Huaghey said that she’d been focusing on more aerobic training this season so her speed wasn’t quite there, but staying positive through the meet helped her get back in top of the podium.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Aglaia Pezzato

Aglaia Pezzato

Cresce a Padova e dintorni dove inizialmente porta avanti le sue due passioni, la danza classica e il nuoto, preferendo poi quest’ultimo. Azzurrina dal 2007 al 2010 rappresenta l’Italia con la nazionale giovanile in diverse manifestazioni internazionali fino allo stop forzato per due delicati interventi chirurgici. 2014 Nel 2014 fa il suo esordio …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!