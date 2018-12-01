Simone Describes 200 Free Practices with Katie Ledecky (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 2:01.69

Katie Ledecky was very strong tonight in the 200, posting a 1:55.32 for what is her most impressive swim of the meet thus far. Her 1:56.63 from this morning was already the top time in the world by a few hundredths, but now she’s ahead of the rest of the world by well over a full second. Further, she was just two tenths now from the time she went at Pan Pacs to finish in bronze this summer.

Ledecky was out in a 56.29, and came back in a 59.03 to clock that time. Meanwhile, teammate Simone Manuel raced to 2nd in 1:57.92, a strong time for her, too. Ledecky and Manuel now rank 1st and 5th, respectively, in the world this year in the 200 free.