Simon Cusack Honored With ASCTA Coach Of The Year Award

Some of the most recognizable names in Australian Swimming coaching history were on-hand in Brisbane this weekend for the 2019 Australian Swimming and Teachers Annual Awards Banquet.

With over 250 people in attendance at the ceremony held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Simon Cusack earned his 3rd ASCTA Coach of the Year Award. Cusack is most recently known for helping guide Olympian Cate Campbell‘s powerful post-Rio comeback, which has included 5 gold medals at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

St. Peters Western’s Head Coach Dean Boxall was also recognized for his work with teen titan Ariarne Titmus, the newly-minted short course 400 freestyle World Record holder from last year’s Short Course World Championships. Boxall was awarded the Outstanding Coaching Achievement honor, as well as the Australian Age and Youth Coach of the Year.

Michael Bohl, among Australia’s most storied coaches synonymous with the nation’s best-of-the-best, including having coached Stephanie Rice, Emma McKeon and Maddie Groves, was recognized with Life Membership of ASCTA.

2019 Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association Awards, Brisbane Convention Centre: