Simon Cusack Honored With ASCTA Coach Of The Year Award

Some of the most recognizable names in Australian Swimming coaching history were on-hand in Brisbane this weekend for the 2019 Australian Swimming and Teachers Annual Awards Banquet.
With over 250 people in attendance at the ceremony held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Simon Cusack earned his 3rd ASCTA Coach of the Year Award. Cusack is most recently known for helping guide Olympian Cate Campbell‘s powerful post-Rio comeback, which has included 5 gold medals at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.
St. Peters Western’s Head Coach Dean Boxall was also recognized for his work with teen titan Ariarne Titmus, the newly-minted short course 400 freestyle World Record holder from last year’s Short Course World Championships. Boxall was awarded the Outstanding Coaching Achievement honor, as well as the Australian Age and Youth Coach of the Year.
Michael Bohl, among Australia’s most storied coaches synonymous with the nation’s best-of-the-best, including having coached Stephanie Rice, Emma McKeon and Maddie Groves, was recognized with Life Membership of ASCTA.
2019 Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association Awards, Brisbane Convention Centre:
Swim Australia Supporters Awards: Vorgee, Dawn Fraser, Kids Alive, Bondi Rescue, In The Deep Swim School
Outstanding Community Service Awards: Alpha Learn To Swim (Danielle Taylor), 5-Star Swim Schools, Kirby Swim, Karrinyup
Best Swim School for Marketing, Promotion and Customer Service: Airlie Beach Swim School
Best Swim School For Innovation: Kirby Swim School Academy, CCGS
Teacher of the Year for Learners with Disability: Shad Royston (Above and Beyond Swim School, Gladstone)
Teacher of the Year Babies and Toddlers: Nerida Powell (5 Star Swim Schools NSW)
SwimSAFER Awards: Shannon Townsend (Glennie Toowomba); Terri-Anne Ransfield and Marina Burley, Kingswim (Mornington, VIC); Sunny Skye’s Swimming and Parties and Saltwater Aquatics – Tallebudgera
Meritorious Service to Teaching of Swimming in Australia: David Urry (SA)
Outstanding Contribution to Swimming In Australia: Kevin Hasemann (Swimming Qld)
Life Membership ascta: Michael Bohl (Griffith Unversity)
Masters Coach of the Year: Greg Lewis (Ryde AUSSI)
Open Water Coach of the Year: John Rodgers (Noosa Aquatic)
Multi-Class Coach of the Year: Andrew Howard (Cairns Central)
Age Group Coach of the Year: Dean Boxall (St Peters Western)
Youth Coach of the Year: Dean Boxall (St Peters Western)
Outstanding Coaching Achievement: Dean Boxall (St Peters Western)
Swim Australia Teacher of the Year: Danielle Taylor (Alpha Swim School)
Ascta Coach of the Year: Simon Cusack (Knox Pymble, NSW)
Leave a Reply