Showtime: Texas Longhorns Announce Loaded 2024-2025 NCAA Swimming Schedules

The University of Texas men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams have announced their 2024-2025 schedules, and the two programs will remain some separation in spite of Bob Bowman taking over as the “Director of Swimming.”

The scheduled will feature nine home meets at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, including one of the biggest quad meets we’ve ever seen when the Longhorns host Arizona State, NC State and Virginia in late January.

The schedule will also include the Longhorns’ first Southeastern Conference Championships in February.

The men will open their season hosting the Sam Kendricks Classic on October 3, while the women will host the Dust Off Your Boots Invitational the following day. The Longhorns will close out October’s competition against LSU in Baton Rouge on Oct. 11.

November will see Texas host Indiana for a two-day meet from Nov. 1-2 in a showdown of what is expected to be two top five teams on the men’s side and two top ten teams on the women’s side. Two weeks later, the Longhorns will host their annual Texas Diving Invitational from Nov. 15-17.

Texas will then welcome Wisconsin, Stanford and USC from Nov. 20-22 as Bowman welcomes in former rivals from past jobs in the Big Ten and the Pac-12 for the Texas invitational. Prelims are scheduled for 10 a.m. CT and will be followed by 6 p.m. CT finals.

The Texas divers will head to Bloomington, Ind., for the USA Diving Winter Nationals from Dec. 7-15.

Back in Austin, Texas will host new SEC conference opponent, Georgia, for a one-day dual meet on Dec. 18 before the winter holidays begin.

The Longhorns will open the new year hosting SMU on Jan. 10 before their big meet against NC State, the reigning NCAA men’s champions and Bowman’s former team Arizona State, and the women’s defending NCAA champions Virginia, from Jan. 24-25.

Former Big 12 foes, and renewed conference rivals, Texas A&M comes to the Forty Acres on Jan. 31 to close out the month’s competition.

Texas will host The Sterkel Classic on Feb. 1 for its final regular season meet of the season. The Longhorns will compete in their first SEC Championship meet in Athens, Ga., from Feb. 18-22.

Diving will then head to Iowa City, Iowa, on March 10-12 for the NCAA Zone “D” Diving meet. The women will compete at the NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash. on March 20-23, and the men will follow from March 26-29 to close the season.

The men’s team is in rebuilding mode after their lowest finish in almost 20 years at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, 7th. They have a big incoming recruiting class (Kyle Peck, Landon D’Ariano, Jeremy Kell, Luke Stibrich, Cooper Lucas, Max Hatcher, Jake Welsh) and others and some big recruits too (Hubert Kos, Rex Maurer, Aaron Shackell, and Michael Cotter) that is lifting hopes for a quick turnaround on the Forty Acres.

The women’s team have three consecutive NCAA runner-up finishes behind Virginia, and while catching this year’s Cavaliers team will be tough, a couple of key returning 5th years (Emma Sticklen, Olivia Bray) will help their efforts at another top two finish. That may be offset by a high profile departure from the program that SwimSwam is currently working to confirm.

Men’s Schedule

Women’s Schedule