Showtime: Texas Longhorns Announce Loaded 2024-2025 NCAA Swimming Schedules

Braden Keith
September 02nd, 2024 News

The University of Texas men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams have announced their 2024-2025 schedules, and the two programs will remain some separation in spite of Bob Bowman taking over as the “Director of Swimming.”

The scheduled will feature nine home meets at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, including one of the biggest quad meets we’ve ever seen when the Longhorns host Arizona State, NC State and Virginia in late January.

The schedule will also include the Longhorns’ first Southeastern Conference Championships in February.

The men will open their season hosting the Sam Kendricks Classic on October 3, while the women will host the Dust Off Your Boots Invitational the following day. The Longhorns will close out October’s competition against LSU in Baton Rouge on Oct. 11.

November will see Texas host Indiana for a two-day meet from Nov. 1-2 in a showdown of what is expected to be two top five teams on the men’s side and two top ten teams on the women’s side. Two weeks later, the Longhorns will host their annual Texas Diving Invitational from Nov. 15-17.

Texas will then welcome Wisconsin, Stanford and USC from Nov. 20-22 as Bowman welcomes in former rivals from past jobs in the Big Ten and the Pac-12 for the Texas invitational. Prelims are scheduled for 10 a.m. CT and will be followed by 6 p.m. CT finals.

The Texas divers will head to Bloomington, Ind., for the USA Diving Winter Nationals from Dec. 7-15.

Back in Austin, Texas will host new SEC conference opponent, Georgia, for a one-day dual meet on Dec. 18 before the winter holidays begin.

The Longhorns will open the new year hosting SMU on Jan. 10 before their big meet against NC State, the reigning NCAA men’s champions and Bowman’s former team Arizona State, and the women’s defending NCAA champions Virginia, from Jan. 24-25.

Former Big 12 foes, and renewed conference rivals, Texas A&M comes to the Forty Acres on Jan. 31 to close out the month’s competition.

Texas will host The Sterkel Classic on Feb. 1 for its final regular season meet of the season. The Longhorns will compete in their first SEC Championship meet in Athens, Ga., from Feb. 18-22.

Diving will then head to Iowa City, Iowa, on March 10-12 for the NCAA Zone “D” Diving meet. The women will compete at the NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash. on March 20-23, and the men will follow from March 26-29 to close the season.

The men’s team is in rebuilding mode after their lowest finish in almost 20 years at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, 7th. They have a big incoming recruiting class (Kyle Peck, Landon D’Ariano, Jeremy Kell, Luke Stibrich, Cooper Lucas, Max Hatcher, Jake Welsh) and others and some big recruits too (Hubert Kos, Rex Maurer, Aaron Shackell, and Michael Cotter) that is lifting hopes for a quick turnaround on the Forty Acres.

The women’s team have three consecutive NCAA runner-up finishes behind Virginia, and while catching this year’s Cavaliers team will be tough, a couple of key returning 5th years (Emma Sticklen, Olivia Bray) will help their efforts at another top two finish. That may be offset by a high profile departure from the program that SwimSwam is currently working to confirm.

Men’s Schedule

2024-25 Men’s Swimming and Diving Schedule
Date Time At Opponent Location TV Radio Tournament Result
October 3, 2024 (Thursday) TBA Home Sam Kendrick’s Classic Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Sam Kendricks Memorial Orange and White Meet
October 11, 2024 (Friday) TBA Away LSU Baton Rouge, LA
November 1, 2024 (Friday) TBA Home Indiana Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
November 2, 2024 (Saturday) TBA Home Indiana Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
November 15, 2024 (Friday) TBA Home Texas Diving Invitational Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Diving Invitational
November 16, 2024 (Saturday) TBA Home Texas Diving Invitational Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Diving Invitational
November 17, 2024 (Sunday) TBA Home Texas Diving Invitational Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Diving Invitational
November 20, 2024 (Wednesday) Prelims: 10 a.m. CT | Finals: 6 p.m. CT Home Texas Invitational (Stanford, Stanford, USC) Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Invitational
November 21, 2024 (Thursday) Prelims: 10 a.m. CT | Finals: 6 p.m. CT Home Texas Invitational (Stanford, Stanford, USC) Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Invitational
November 22, 2024 (Friday) Prelims: 10 a.m. CT | Finals: 6 p.m. CT Home Texas Invitational (Stanford, Stanford, USC) Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Invitational
December 7, 2024 (Saturday) Away USA Diving Winter Nationals Indianapolis, IN
December 18, 2024 (Wednesday) Home Georgia Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
January 10, 2025 (Friday) Home SMU Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
January 24, 2025 (Friday) Home Arizona State, NC State, Virginia Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
January 25, 2025 (Saturday) Home Arizona State, NC State, Virginia Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
January 31, 2025 (Friday) Home Texas A&M Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
February 1, 2025 (Saturday) Home The Sterkel Classic Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center The Sterkel Classic
February 18, 2025 (Tuesday) Neutral SEC Championships Athens, Ga. SEC Championships
February 19, 2025 (Wednesday) Neutral SEC Championships Athens, Ga. SEC Championships
February 20, 2025 (Thursday) Neutral SEC Championships Athens, Ga. SEC Championships
February 21, 2025 (Friday) Neutral SEC Championships Athens, Ga. SEC Championships
February 22, 2025 (Saturday) Neutral SEC Championships Athens, Ga. SEC Championships
March 10, 2025 (Monday) Neutral NCAA Zone “D” Diving Iowa City, IA NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
March 11, 2025 (Tuesday) Neutral NCAA Zone “D” Diving Iowa City, IA NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
March 12, 2025 (Wednesday) Neutral NCAA Zone “D” Diving Iowa City, IA NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
March 26, 2025 (Wednesday) Neutral NCAA Championships Federal Way, Wa NCAA Championships
March 27, 2025 (Thursday) Neutral NCAA Championships Federal Way, Wa NCAA Championships
March 28, 2025 (Friday) Neutral NCAA Championships Federal Way, Wa NCAA Championships
March 29, 2025 (Saturday) Neutral NCAA Championships Federal Way, Wa NCAA Championships

Women’s Schedule

2024-25 Women’s Swimming and Diving Schedule
Date Time At Opponent Location TV Radio Tournament Result
October 4, 2024 (Friday) Home Dust Off Your Boots Invitational Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Dust Off Your Boots Invitational
October 11, 2024 (Friday) Away LSU Baton Rouge, LA
November 1, 2024 (Friday) Home Indiana Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
November 2, 2024 (Saturday) Home Indiana Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
November 15, 2024 (Friday) Home Texas Diving Invitational Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Diving Invitational
November 16, 2024 (Saturday) Home Texas Diving Invitational Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Diving Invitational
November 17, 2024 (Sunday) Home Texas Diving Invitational Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Diving Invitational
November 20, 2024 (Wednesday) Home Texas Invitational (Stanford, Stanford, USC) Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Invitational
November 21, 2024 (Thursday) Home Texas Invitational (Stanford, Stanford, USC) Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Invitational
November 22, 2024 (Friday) Home Texas Invitational (Stanford, Stanford, USC) Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center Texas Invitational
December 7, 2024 (Saturday) Away USA Diving Winter Nationals Indianapolis, IN
December 18, 2024 (Wednesday) Home Georgia Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
January 10, 2025 (Friday) Home SMU Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
January 24, 2025 (Friday) Home Arizona State, NC State, Virginia Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
January 25, 2025 (Saturday) Home Arizona State, NC State, Virginia Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
January 31, 2025 (Friday) Home Texas A&M Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
February 1, 2025 (Saturday) Home The Sterkel Classic Austin, TX / Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center The Sterkel Classic
February 18, 2025 (Tuesday) Neutral SEC Championships Athens, Ga. SEC Championships
February 19, 2025 (Wednesday) Neutral SEC Championships Athens, Ga. SEC Championships
February 20, 2025 (Thursday) Neutral SEC Championships Athens, Ga. SEC Championships
February 21, 2025 (Friday) Neutral SEC Championships Athens, Ga. SEC Championships
February 22, 2025 (Saturday) Neutral SEC Championships Athens, Ga. SEC Championships
March 10, 2025 (Monday) Neutral NCAA Zone “D” Diving Iowa City, IA NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
March 11, 2025 (Tuesday) Neutral NCAA Zone “D” Diving Iowa City, IA NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
March 12, 2025 (Wednesday) Neutral NCAA Zone “D” Diving Iowa City, IA NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
March 20, 2025 (Thursday) Home NCAA Championships Federal Way, Wa NCAA Championships
March 21, 2025 (Friday) Home NCAA Championships Federal Way, Wa NCAA Championships
March 22, 2025 (Saturday) Home NCAA Championships Federal Way, Wa NCAA Championships
March 23, 2025 (Sunday) Home NCAA Championships Federal Way, Wa NCAA Championships

