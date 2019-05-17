Shields Scratches 100 FR to Focus on 200 FL at Night 2 Bloomington PSS

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Night two of the Bloomington Pro Swim Series will feature the finals of the 100 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 200 fly, and 400 free. Among the notable scratches was Olympian Tom Shields, who scratched his 21st seed in the 100 free, putting Adam Chaney in the C-final. Earlier before the prelims session, Shields tweeted out concerns of a training funk.

I don’t get it. Im training great, better than ever. This is the third meet NOTHING I do feels normal, just really stiff and dead tired, I know it’s something to do with me, cuz other folks are putting up at these. Sorry to all those watching, I’ll figure this funk out eventually — Tom Shields (@beefyTshields) May 17, 2019

In the 100 free, Shields finished with a time of 51.54, two seconds off his 49.67 seed. In the 200 fly, Shields was off pace in his last 100, resulting in a final time of 2:05.45. Despite swimming 10 seconds off his seed, Shields will swim the 200 fly C-final, where he placed 22nd overall.

The women’s 200 fly tonight will be the race to watch tonight. Top seed Katie Drabot scratched her 15th seed in the 400 free, who clocked in at 2:09.93. Behind 17-year-old Regan Smith (2:10.32) and Aggie Sarah Gibson (2:11.85) is 4th seed Asia Seidt, who was 27th in the 100 free. Along with Erica Lening‘s scratch, it gave way for Cierra Runge to sneak into the D-final of the 100 free. Runge will also swim the B-final of the 400 free, where she placed 10th.

NCAA champion Ella Eastin opted out of the 100 breast, where she was 27th overall, to focus on the 200 fly as well. Eastin finished in 5th with a 2:12.68. Also swimming the A-final is 16-year-old Lillie Nordmann, Remedy Rule, and Makayla Sargent.

Olympic champion Simone Manuel will also save up for her top 100 free spot (53.55) with her 50 back scratch. No. 4 seed Allison Schmitt also scratched her 400 free to focus on the sprint event. 100 breast A-finalist Allie Raab also took out her 400 free swim to ease up energy for the 100 breast.

More Notable Scratches: