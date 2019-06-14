See 1558 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2248 Swim Jobs.

MAINTENANCE MECHANIC II

This is a key technical resource for the Aquatic Center Water Quality and Safety Maintenance and Operation overseeing a variety of pump room equipment, automated systems, chemicals and part time staff associated with maintaining three pools. The position requires considerable knowledge of principles and practices, as well as operation, maintenance and repair of complex filtration and water chemistry including analysis, calculation and addition of a variety of chemicals necessary to achieve proper water balance.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Washington College is one of the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions located in the historic town of Chestertown on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Situated on the scenic Chester River we are an easy driving distance from the major metropolitan areas of Annapolis, Washington, DC, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

SPORTS DIRECTOR (WATERPOLO, DIVING AND ARTISTIC SWIMMING)

Our Mission: To be a national governing body, providing leadership for the aquatic sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming and open water swimming in Singapore.

YMCA HEAD COACH

The primary function of this position is to assume responsibility for directing the swim team, including the organization and running of practices, involved participation in meets, supervision of team volunteers (if applicable), and communication with other coaches. The Head Coach serves as a motivational figure that inspires high morale and builds team cohesiveness through leading by example.

HEAD COACH/ASSISTANT AQUATICS MANAGER

Fremont Area Swim Team (FAST) is a dual-affiliated competitive YMCA/USA swim team in Fremont, Nebraska that swims under the Midwestern Swimming LSC. We are looking for a well- organized, energetic Head coach with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, who is also a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic, moral values, and is a team player.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming coach will be responsible for the organization, development, and leadership of student athletes at the University. Duties will include the recruitment and retention of top prospect student athletes; establishing a competitive schedule; coordinating practice and skill development; and designing strategies which prepare the team for competition

AMERICAN ENERGY SWIM CLUB – SENIOR ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Junior Level Coach of American Energy Swim Club demonstrates leadership and responsibility in coaching our Junior group (swimmers ages 13 – 16). S/he will be involved in all aspects of the AESC program, including (but not limited to) scheduling, training, performance, and safety.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH/EQUIPMENT MANAGER

The position of Assistant Swimming Coach will report directly to UWL’s Head Swimming & Diving Coach. The Assistant Coach will assist in the management of daily operations of a Division III intercollegiate swimming and diving program competing in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

SHARKS SWIM CLUB- FULL TIME SITE OR LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Sharks Swim Club, located in Friendswood, Tx. (SE Houston) is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic and organized age group coach to help our growing team & swimmers achieve their ultimate potential in skill development and competition preparation while promoting a creative, positive and healthy team environment. The scope of this Full-time coach is for groups is primarily, 9 -14 yrs., but could vary depending on the qualifications/experience of the coach hired.

LIFEGUARD 3- KEITH FAMILY YMCA

This position is located the Keith Family YMCA in University area of Charlotte, NC!! Want to make a difference? We are looking for cause driven individuals that want to grow as leaders while serving their community. Lifeguards learn leadership skills at the Y and are essential to ensuring a safe environment around our pools. Lifeguards at the YMCA provide people of all ages and backgrounds an opportunity for water safety education, to learn to swim and meet their fitness goals.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH – TEXAS PERMIAN BASIN

The general responsibilities for this position include Promoting the philosophy and objectives of the intercollegiate athletics program, including adhering to all departmental policies and procedures, as well as the rules and regulations of UTPB, the NCAA, Lone Star Conference, and those set forth by the University of Texas System and State of Texas.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR SWIMMING & DIVING – D1

Canisius is a member of the Division I Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Assistant Coach reports to the Head Coach for Swimming and Diving. This is a part-time position.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The swim team operates as part of the British International School, Phuket, Thailand, and provides an opportunity to be a part of one of the leading swim programs in South East Asia. The program has over 400 swimmers enrolled from Learn to Swim through to a High Performance Swim Academy, where many swimmers are now representing their respective countries Internationally at both Age Group and Open levels.

HEAD COACH – THE WOODLANDS SWIM TEAM

The Woodlands Swim Team, located in The Woodlands, TX., just north of Houston, is searching for a Head Coach. The Woodlands has 300+ swimmers ranging from beginning age group to national qualifiers. The team operates out of the Conroe ISD Natatorium, which is an indoor 65 meter pool as well as several 6 lane outdoor pools across the Woodlands Township.

BOSTON COLLEGE DIVING COACH

Boston College is looking for an experienced, energetic, and well-organized coach to take ownership of the development of diving student-athletes while also working to assist the head coach in all other administrative tasks.

HEAD COACH – RATTLER SWIM CLUB

Rattler Swim Club (RTLR) is looking for an enthusiastic Head Coach who will continue to grow the program, foster athlete development, and create a positive and productive training environment. We are a 501c(3) program with a supportive board located in San Fernando, CA. We operate out of the San Fernando Regional Pool, an outdoor Olympic size (25y x 50m) facility. The Head Coach will run the Senior training group and work with a staff of four to run the other training groups.

SPOKANE WAVES AQUATIC TEAM (SWAT) LEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH AND LESSON PROGRAM DIRECTOR

The Lead Developmental Coach will be responsible for coaching and developing SWAT’s 10 and Under Program, directly coaching SWAT’s Ripples, Wave Riders, and Bronze Groups (Approx 8-10 hrs/wk plus swim meets) as well as serving as the Swim Lesson Program Director from October through March.

ASSISTANT COACH – ALMA COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING

The assistant coach for swimming and diving is a part-time position. Alma College is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and the NCAA Division III. The position will assist with all daily aspects of the sport and will participate as an active member of the Athletics Department. This position will also oversee lifeguarding activities.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – HPAC

HPAC in Highland Park, IL is looking for an experienced and accomplished career coach to lead our Age Group program and develop our 13&Under swimmers. Our age group program has grown significantly over the past 3 years from 75 to 120 members with continued growth expected. HPAC trains in a brand new, state of the art, 15 lane high school pool. We have and will continue to host swim meets with 700+ swimmers. Our swim club is well supported by the high school.

SENIOR SWIM COACH

GTSA has been serving the Tampa area since 1956. Swimmers range from the developmental level to national level. We are looking to build on the program’s success. Greater Tampa Association (GTSA) is seeking a Senior Swim Coach who is a self starter, knowledgeable, organized, and who possesses the innovative, competitive nature that will take an already outstanding organization to its next level.

SITE COACH

The candidate must be an enthusiastic motivator with a love for the sport who is able to work well with children and be able to communicate well with the swimmers and their parents. Candidate must also be willing to be an integral contributing member of a coaching team and possess strong organizational and communication skills. Candidates must be able to coach within a pre-established training progression for athletes. Other administrative responsibilities will include but are not limited to meet entries, meet operations, day to day office duties, marketing and special projects.

LIFEGUARD

Dominican University of California is an independent university offering the best of Liberal Arts combined with a rigorous professional education. Founded in 1890, Dominican enjoys an over century-long reputation for excellence in scholarship, research and community outreach. The University offers more than 60 academic programs that reflect the diversity and creativity of both the faculty and the students.

SENIOR PREP COACH NEEDED IN PACIFIC NORTHWEST!

The Pre-Senior Level Coach of the Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club demonstrates leadership and responsibility in coaching our Senior Prep group (swimmers ages 11-14). S/he will be involved in all aspects of the TTSC program, including (but not limited to) scheduling, training, performance, and safety.

HEAD COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING

This position is responsible to the Co-Directors of Athletics for the development of a competitive swimming program within the guidelines of the NCAA, RMAC, and CMU. Includes all aspects of a collegiate swimming program; recruiting, scouting, budgeting, planning, organizing, scheduling, monitoring academic performance and promoting intercollegiate athletics. Teaching responsibilities may be included.

AGE GROUP COACH

In our first 48 months, 757swim has been awarded a USA Swimming Bronze Medal and 11 state Team Championships. We are thriving and we are looking for energetic, momentum-building coaches to jump into the mix and help author our future path. We are looking for coaches with hustle and a bias towards collaboration. Swim coaching is intense and we strive to work stronger, not longer. As such, we intend to evolve into a coaching team with two days off a week and a rolling day off after weekend meets.

AQUAKIDS SWIM TEAM SEEKS HEAD COACH

Aquakids Swim Team in Conway, AR has an immediate opening for a Head Coach. We are seeking a passionate coach committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to state and national levels. The team currently has around 75 registered swimmers ages 6-18. The team currently has swimmers qualified for Zones, Sectionals, NSCA Juniors and Junior Nationals.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

In our first 48 months, 757swim has been awarded a USA Swimming Bronze Medal and 11 state Team Championships. We are thriving and we are looking for energetic, momentum-building coaches to jump into the mix and help author our future path. We are looking for coaches with hustle and a bias towards collaboration. Swim coaching is intense and we strive to work stronger, not longer. As such, we intend to evolve into a coaching team with two days off a week and a rolling day off after weekend meets.

UNDERWATER VIDEO ANALYSIS TECHNICIAN

The anonymous, carefully vetted, Argo voice-over team of accomplished NCAA and high-level age group coaches just keeps growing. Each week we have different openings. This week’s open slots call for 3 new female coach-candidates. If after watching these videos, you think you have what it takes to do the work, shoot us an email with your resume.

DIVING COACH

Recruit, coach, train, and monitor academic status of divers

ARETE SWIM CAMP COACH/COUNSELOR 6/23-27

The ARETE Swim Camp begins it’s twenty-second year, under the leadership of three-time USA National Team Coach, former ASCA President and author Coach Chuck Warner. We are in need of one more coach/counselor that can work overnight (Sunday June 23-Thursday 27) or only for the day (Monday June 24-Thursday June 27 9:45-4). The compensation will vary based upon your choice of which you would like to work.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Swimming and Diving began its inaugural season in the fall of 2016-17. Now the programs are nationally ranked (men 8th at 2019 NCAA Championships) and in the top 3-4 in the powerhouse GLVC standings. The beautiful McKendree Metro Rec Plex opened in January of 2017 and houses an aquatics center for swimming and diving and water polo, and two sheets of ice for hockey. The main pool contains a 10 lane all deep water competition pool, two one-meter boards, two three-meter boards, and a five-meter platform.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S SWIMMING

Brown University invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach, Men’s Swimming. This position assists the Head Men’s Swimming & Diving Coach in all phases (coaching, recruiting and administrative duties). This includes recruiting, video analysis, coaching, and administrative duties such as maintaining logs and other compliance information. Supervise and manage the day-to-day operations of the teams, including teaching, coaching and fundraising activities; provide support for the vision and strategies of the head coach. Assistant coach will be responsible for maintaining professional conduct, positive sportsmanship and acting as a role model for the student-athletes. This is a 10-month position (July-April).

FULL TIME COACH

The Etobicoke Swim Club has produced many National, International and Olympic swimmers and has been Provincial and National Champion many times over. Today we have over 270 swimmers competing for Etobicoke, from the novice level all the way to National Team members. Our club motto is “Committed to Excellence” and our swimmers, coaches and parents work hard on a daily basis to continue this tradition of excellence. We are extremely proud of our swimmers and their successes; however, as parents, we are equally proud of the outstanding citizens that our children have become for the community.

FULL TIME SENIOR & AGE GROUP COACH

Machine Aquatics is a coach-owned club in the Metropolitan, DC area. Our team is an USA Swimming Silver & Bronze Medal Swim Club since 2009 and home to 600+ competitive age group swimmers and 100+ Stroke School swimmers, ages 5-20+ with a number of current USA Swimming National & Olympic Trial qualifiers. The team trains in multiple locations in Fairfax County, Virginia and Price George’s County, MD both in private clubs and public recreational facilities.

ASSISTANT COACH FOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City is searching for a new assistant coach for men’s and women’s swimming. This position will report to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach, and will assist the head coach in all aspects of running a successful program. Job duties will include assisting the head coach with design and implementation of swim workouts, technical instruction of swimmers, and coaching at swim meets. Duties will also include recruiting qualified student-athletes from an assigned region. Other administrative duties will be assigned by the head coach. All duties are to be performed with the well-being of student-athletes as a focus, and in compliance with all University of Utah, Pac-12 Conference, and NCAA rules and regulations.

GRAPHIC DESIGN INTERN – FINIS, INC.

This position will be based at our headquarters in Livermore, California, and will report to the Creative Manager. He or she will focus on the print space, delivering strong print design visuals, as well as assisting other Creative Team members on other projects and creative processes. This role will include working closely with Sales & Marketing to execute concepts that will optimize the FINIS brand presence and achieve the FINIS mission, vision, and values around the world.

HEAD SWIM COACH FOR ALAMO AREA AQUATIC ASSOCIATION-SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Assists the Director of Aquatics in organizing and managing all aspects of the aquatic programs offered by the North East Independent School District (NEISD). Serves as the Head Coach for the North East Aquatic Team (NEAT)/USA Swimming Club-Alamo Area Aquatic Association (AAAA).

TEMPORARY ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & AQUATICS- WIDENER UNIVERSITY

Widener University is currently seeking a highly qualified Associate Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Aquatics who will be responsible for all aspects of the program, including operations and care for the Schwartz Natatorium, under the direct supervision of the Director of Athletics. This position is a temporary position from July 2019- March 2020.

DIVING COACH – GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Conducting practices, coaching at meets, and any other items designated by the head coach. Assist student-athletes with individual athlete development and pre-season and conditioning programs. Assist with recruitment and contact of prospective student-athletes, maintain knowledge of NAIA rules and promote and maintain positive public relations. Among the highest priorities must be the academic progress of student-athletes toward graduation.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Vacationland Swim Club in Sandusky, Ohio is seeking an Age Group swim coach. Our team is a year-round competitive USA swim team offering high-quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor. For more information or to send a resume, please contact Jody Brown at the email below.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 101,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 661,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 310,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.