See 1506 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

We are looking to hire a qualified individual for the full-time position of Head Developmental Coach. This individual will work with our head age group coach and head coach in continued development of our age group program. This person will work specifically with the 12-under program. This position requires a candidate with strong administrative, communication and people skills.

SWIM COACH

The coach will coach one groups (ages 7-12) with mainly C/B/A level swimmers. The coach will conduct effective workouts daily, 5 days a week; Monitoring swimmers’ progress throughout the season; attending swimming meets. Approximately 10 hours/week (not including meets approximately twice/month). Minimum commitment 1 season.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – DIVING – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Ashland University is an NCAA Division II institution that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), one of the most highly respected NCAA Division II conferences in the country. Ashland University offers a comprehensive 23-sport athletic program. The university is located off of Interstate 71 in Ashland, Ohio, midway between Cleveland and Columbus.

HARTWICK COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Hartwick College (NCAA Division III institution and member of the Empire 8) is accepting applications for a full-time, 9-month assistant coach for its swimming & diving program. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all facets of a competitive NCAA athletic program including but not limited to the recruitment of qualified scholar-athletes, game-day preparation, practice implementation, support for the head coach and program, team management, community service projects, and fundraising.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Franklin College, a 4-year NCAA Division III Liberal Arts College and member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, is searching for a dynamic individual to serve as the assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach beginning in August of the 2019-2020 academic year

LEAD DEVELOPMENT SWIM COACH

KISO Swim School is a highly reputable swim organization, featured in VOYAGE Magazine and awarded Top Pro Services by Thumbtack Inc., with locations in Boca Raton, Cape Coral and Fort Myers. We offer swim programs that serve all the Gulf Coast and South Florida areas. We are currently seeking an energetic Lead Development Swim Coach at our Boca Raton Pool. Candidates must be reliable, able to work well with children, have an enthusiastic personality and passion for a healthy lifestyle.

HEAD VARSITY GIRLS SWIM COACH – MAGNIFICAT HIGH SCHOOL

Magnificat High School is seeking a Head Varsity Girls Swim Coach. Magnificat is an all-girls, Division I school located in Rocky River, OH. Candidates must possess the skills necessary to lead a high school swim program. Experience in swimming and/or coaching is preferred.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SWIMMING AND DIVING SEEKS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Completes all administrative duties for the swimming and diving office to include but not limited to: general front office duties; travel arrangements/authorizations; generating requisitions, receiving purchase orders, managing p-card/t-card administrative tasks. Updates and implements recruiting database; processes ADF forms, IDRs and vendor profiles.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Under the supervision of the head swim coach, the incumbent will serve as an assistant swim coach. The assistant coach will assist the head coach in the successful management of a Division III athletic program, in all aspects of the swimming program such as scouting and recruitment, monitoring academic progress of student-athletes, practice management, game preparation and strategy, player development, and public relations.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH AND WOMEN’S RECRUITING COORDINATOR

Assists the head coach in the development of a competitively successful women’s team which represents Indiana University positively and responsibly, and which provides student-athletes the opportunity for a positive experience and climate in which to achieve their academic, athletic and personal goals.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Bellingham Bay Swim Team (BBST), a member of USA and Pacific Northwest Swimming is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Head Age Group Coach.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH/AQUATICS MANAGER

Located in the scenic Mid-Hudson Valley, Vassar College is a highly selective, residential, coeducational liberal arts college. Vassar is strongly committed to fostering a community that reflects the values of a liberal arts education and to promoting an environment of equality, inclusion and respect for difference.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Assists in the coaching duties of the Men Women’s Swimming programs governed by NCAA Operating Bylaws. Oversees one or more specified areas of the sporting discipline or component of a team and assists the Head Coach with all aspects of recruitment and training of student-athletes, and the total organization and administration of the program, as assigned.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Mariner Swim Club in Baltimore, Md is seeking part-time assistant swim coaches for our youth age-group swim team. Under the direction of the head swim coach, the assistant coach will lead our athletes during practices and meets, instructing and inspiring our swimmers in a positive manner.

FLINT YMCA HIGH SCHOOL AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

Representing the Association of the Greater Flint YMCA, this team has a long standing tradition of success. Multiple time YMCA State Champions, Multiple time Zone Age Group Champions and several Division 1 recruits, the organization takes this team seriously and provides the resources it needs to be successful.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH/RECRUITING COORDINATOR-COLORADO COLLEGE

Colorado College seeks an assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach, who will be responsible for assisting in all areas of the swimming program. This person will serve as the recruiting coordinator, along with preparing and coaching practices and competitions, arranging team travel, creating a positive environment, etc.

ASSISTANT COACH, DIVING AT UNC ASHEVILLE

A successful candidate will plan and execute the training for diving team members in and out of the pool, assist the head swimming coach with administrative duties as assigned, including but not limited to monitoring academic progress of student-athletes, recruiting, fundraising, planning of team travel and assist in running of home meets.

LEAD SWIM COACH

The Lead Swim Coach heads up the programming, head coaches at all swim practices, attends and runs swim meets, coordinates a parents group and other events related to BlueFins. Coordinates with the Aquatics Director and Youth Swim Coordinator to plan, administer and communicate regarding programs. This coach will also continue to develop and build our Dolphins Fitness Swim and AquaEdge Swim Clinics and coach some of the SwimFit classes.

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

Under the direction of the Competitive Swimming Director, oversees and directs the 12 and under program as well as Pre-caiman and Pride. This includes maintaining a high level of communication with fellow coaches and swim team parents, running daily practices, planning events (competitive and social), completing swim meet entries, seasonal scheduling, planning program capacities, supervision of the 12 and Under program, supervision of assistant coaches and budget responsibilities.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – WASHINGTON STATE, KING COUNTY AREA

The Mercer Island Beach Club is looking for a responsible and engaged leader in the King County area who is excited to develop and manage our Aquatics team and programs. You thrive on serving children and families, are a certified lifeguard, display positive communication skills and can manage a dynamic team.

HEAD SITE COACH AND LESSONS COORDINATOR

The Eastern Iowa Swim Federation (EISF) is a competitive USA swimming team that emphasizes technique, dedication, work ethic, time management, sportsmanship, and teamwork, empowering individuals to be successful in life through excellence in swimming.

LYONS AQUATICS – LEAD COACH

LYONS Aquatics, located in Western Spring and La Grange, Illinois is seeking an enthusiastic Lead Coach to join our staff! This Lead Coach will be responsible for day-to-day coaching and management of their assigned group(s) and the appropriate administrative tasks that accompany. The start date for this position is August 2019.

M/W SWIMMING INTERN (ASSISTANT COACH)- BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY

Baldwin Wallace University is seeking a Men’s and Women’s Swimming Intern Coach to assist with the overall success, performance, and conduct of the BW Yellow Jackets men’s and women’s swimming & diving program. This is a full time, one-year internship which is renewable for an additional year based on performance. There will be a monthly stipend paid out through the academic year, contract will run August 19th-May 1st.

PART-TIME AGE GROUP COACH

DST is focused on motivating, teaching, training and young athletes to achieve their potential in competitive swimming in the belief that this experience will provide “life skills” that will prove to be invaluable assets throughout their swimming career and adult life. We are looking for an individual who works well with others, is passionate about swimming and has strong communication and people skills.

SWIM HEAD COACH IN ESPOO, FINLAND

Among other operative tasks in the field of swimming, you will be responsible of developing the competitive swimming in Cetus in accordance with our strategy. You will act as a supervisor of our swimming coaches and account also for the competence development of Cetus’s employees. In addition, coaching in an extensive matter in Cetus will be one of your tasks. You will report about your work to our executive director. The occupation as such is new.

BOSTON COLLEGE ASSOCIATE HEAD / ASSISTANT COACH MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Reporting to the head coach, the associate head / assistant coach will help provide leadership and oversight for all aspects of a competitive program.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH AND ASSISTANT NATIONAL TEAM COACH

Jersey Wahoos is looking for a coach to serve as Lead Coach with our Age Group program and Assistant Coach for the Program’s National Squad.

MASTERS SWIM COACH – PART TIME

We are looking to hire a Part Time Assistant Swim Coach to work with our US Masters swimmers on SUNDAYS for one (1) hour 7am to 8am. We have over 230 individuals, ranging in ages from 18-80, who practice at our two locations. The Aquatics Department at Asphalt Green plays a key role in supporting the organization’s mission of “sports and fitness for a lifetime” for people of all ages and abilities. Job requirements include coaching experience and a history of competitive swimming.

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING ACADEMY

We are seeking a Head Coach, Swimming Academy to prepare our developmental student-athletes towards national team representation at international competitions and the Major Games (Southeast Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships and Olympic Games).

USA SWIM AGE GROUP COACH

Circle City Aquatics is seeking a qualified coach who would be available to work up three hours a day. The ideal candidate is energetic, knowledgeable and able to communicate with parents, coaches and athletes. Candidate must be able to work as part of a coaching team with one or more groups from developmental swimming to early senior level.

AGE GROUP COACH

Coaching position includes between 14 – 20 hours of on deck coaching and 1 – 2 swim meets per month. Coaching hours are typically between 3:15 – 7:15pm on weekdays. Click here for a detailed job description.

MSA AGE GROUP COACH

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information can be found at www.msaswim.com

SWIM SCHOOL DIRECTOR FLEET SWIMMING

Are you a talented leader with a caring heart? If you have managerial experience, love kids and like the water, join Cypress Fairbanks (Fleet) at our award-winning swim school. We are seeking a swim director who will enjoy full and active days, spent working both in and out of the pool, constantly interacting with children, families, and coworkers.

AQUATIC EXERCISE INSTRUCTOR

Under direct supervision of the Aquatics Director of NL Aquatic Center, the Aquatic Exercise Instructors will provide instruction for aquatic exercise classes, as well as monitor patrons and educate patrons on fitness and safety, while maintaining a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for class participants.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH

To provide assistance to the Head Coach in areas of the program including, but not limited to, recruiting, practice, competition, travel, and fundraising. Other duties may be assigned by the Head Coach and/or Director of Athletics.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Usual duties helping run emerging Division II Christian College Swim Team alongside Head Coach and Olympian Josh Davis. The season is Aug 27th thru April 25th. Meal plan and housing covered. Numerous graduate degree plans available.

UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE GRADUATE ASSISTANT

The University of La Verne is looking for qualified candidates for the position of Graduate Assistant for Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving. This position includes a tuition waiver and a stipend of $3000.00. Responsibilities may include but are not limited to assistance in planning and preparation for all training and competition, on deck coaching, dryland training, all areas of recruiting, fundraising, and pool operation supervision.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH, ST. ANDREWS UNIVERSITY

St. Andrews University is a private, liberal arts university in Laurinburg, North Carolina. The university is seeking a Swimming Graduate Assistant. This position will be offered within our graduate assistant structure, requiring admission to the University’s Master of Business Administration program.

