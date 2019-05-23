Allison Schmitt Named to Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019

American swimmer Allison Schmitt has been selected as a member of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019. The Hall of Fame, which was first organized in 1954, recognizes “memorable contributors from multiple sports that have achieved prominence and represented their teams, schools, and the State of Michigan.”

The 28-year old Schmitt has represented the United States at 3 Olympic Games, beginning in 2008 and continuing at the 2012 and 2016 Games. She’s earned medals at each of those meets, amassing in total 4 golds, 2 silvers, and 2 bronze medals. That list includes an individual gold in the 200 free and an individual silver in the 400 free in London in 2012.

She’s also a 4-time World Champion (1 inn long course, 3 in short course); 2-time Pan Pacific Champion; and 3-time Pan American Games champion. She was also a 4-time NCAA Champion at the University of Georgia and in the 2012-2013 season received the Honda Sports Award for swimming & diving – as the top female college swimmer in the country. She also won the 2012 Swammy Award as the Female Swimmer of the Year: the first person to win that award.

Before all of that international success, however, Schmitt swam for the An Arbor Swim Club, Club Wolverine, and Canton High School in eastern Michigan. She was a 4-time high school state champion, winning back-to-back titles in the 200 and 500 yard freestyles in 2006 and 2007, respectively. She still holds the State Record in the 200 free (1:46.25) and 3 of the top 7 times in state meet history; and until 2017 also held the State Record in the 500 free (4:47.46), which still ranks 4th all-time.

Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019