Sean Colson Leads Grinnell College Men to 7th Midwest Conference Team Title in a Row

Midwest Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Feb. 17-19, 2023

Grinnell College Russell K. Osgood Pool

Full Results

Courtesy: Midwest Conference

GRINNELL, Iowa – Grinnell College claimed its seventh consecutive Midwest Conference (MWC) Men’s Swimming & Diving title in dominating fashion on Saturday at the Russell K. Osgood Pool & Deck. The Pioneers have won 44 team titles overall, including 19 of the last 21.

Head coach Erin Hurley was named Men’s Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year as Grinnell scored 975 points to best the field. On the final day of competition, the Pioneers scored first place finishes in the 200-yard backstroke (Sean Colson), 100-yard freestyle (Rommin Adl), 200-yard breaststroke (Ben Johnson), and 400-yard freestyle relay (Sean Colson, Adam Feilmeyer, Rommin Adl, Kevin Fitzgerald).

Grinnell also picked up individual honors as freshman Sean Colson was named Swimmer of the Year and freshman Rommin Adl claimed Newcomer of the Year.

St. Norbert College finished second in the men’s standings with 682 points. The Green Knights closed the final day with one first-place finish in 200-yard butterfly (Matthew Trotter).

The Foresters of Lake Forest College rounded out the top three with 560 points and a first-place medal in the 1650-yard freestyle (Sebastian Wagoner).

Lawrence University freshman Jackson Bertman claimed Diver of the Year, while Beloit College senior George Carlson was recognized as the Elite 20 recipient.

The final men’s team standings and the winners of the final day’s events can be found below:

2023 MWC Men’s Swimming & Diving Final Team Standings

1. Grinnell College – 975

2. St. Norbert College – 682

3. Lake Forest College – 560

4. Lawrence University – 332

5. Ripon College – 242

6. Beloit College – 202

7. Illinois College – 161

8. Monmouth College – 144

9. Knox College – 79

Day Three Event Champions

1650 Freestyle

Sebastian Wagoner, Lake Forest College – 16:29.22

200 Backstroke

Sean Colson, Grinnell College – 1:47.01 (NCAA “B” cut)

100 Freestyle

Rommin Adl, Grinnell College – 45.46 MWC Record

200 Breaststroke

Ben Johnson, Grinnell College – 2:04.86

200 Butterfly

Matthew Trotter, St. Norbert College – 1:52.32

400 Freestyle Relay

Grinnell College (Sean Colson, Adam Feilmeyer, Rommin Adl, Kevin Fitzgerald) – 3:02.78 MWC Record