Scottish Squad Trains In Tenerife, While 12 British Jrs Head To Austin

British swimmers are on the move, with a Scottish contingency spending time in Tenerife, while a 12-strong junior squad plans on competing at the Arena Pro Swim Series next week.
Completing their ‘Warm Weather Training Camp’, a senior athlete roster of 23 swimmers, including Olympians Craig Benson, Camilla Hattersley, Hannah Miley and Dan Wallace, are training in La Caleta, Costa Adeje, Tenerife through January 16th. Headed by Scottish National Coach Alan Lynn, the squad plans on two, 2-hour workouts a day, plus strength and conditioning sessions.
As far as the Arena Pro Swim Series meet, 12 junior British athletes will be traveling to Austin next week. The goal is to add to the swimmers’ race preparations ahead of the British Swimming Championships set for April.
Tim Jones, British Swimming’s Head of Elite Development, identifies two primary reasons for junior swimmers’ attending the meet:
“The first is simply to go in search of the best competition in the World,” explained Jones. “There aren’t too many opportunities for our next generation to race against an elite international field, so we have to go out in search of it and the Grand Prix events deliver just that.
“Secondly the meet also establishes an excellent opportunity for swimmers to gain valuable experience and work through pre-race processes due to the event format, and the four-final format means that 32 swimmers in every event will get a second swim.
“This second swim is a key part of our athlete development and learning, aiding transition into the senior ranks.”
The Scottish training squad in Tenerife and then the British squad headed to Austin are listed below.
Tenerife Training Camp
Athletes:
Craig Benson
Cameron Brodie
Tain Bruce
Sean Campsie
Stephen Clegg
Kathleen Dawson
Camilla Hattersley
Emily Jones
Lucy Hope
Keiran McGuckin
Craig McNally
Hannah Miley
Stephen Milne
Gulsum Onal
Scott Quin
Corrie Scott
Duncan Scott
Kirsty Simpson
Katie Stark
Calum Tait
Jack Thorpe
Dan Wallace
Cassie Wild
Team Staff:
Sue Tootill (Team Manager)
Ally Whike (Performance Director)
Alan Lynn (National Coach)
Ann Dickson (Coach)
Ben Higson (Coach)
Patrick Miley (Coach)
Steven Tigg (Coach)
Ian Wright (Coach)
Adrian Campbell (Sport Scientist)
Neil Shanks (Strength and Conditioning)
Jonathan Twynham (Physiotherapist)
Simon Petrie (Psychologist)
Simon Lovelock (Filming and Analysis)
Carrie McCrea (Doctor)
British Athletes selected for Arena Pro Swim Series Austin:
Kyle Chisholm
Craig McLean
David Murphy
Martyn Walton
Emma Day
Imogen Clark
Kathryn Greenslade
Holly Hibbott
Candice Hall
Katie Matts
Rebecca Sherwin
Maya Westlake
