More College Swim Teams Travelling Through Ft. Lauderdale Check In

In early January, southern Florida and Ft. Lauderdale is a hot spot for swim teams (mostly college, but sometimes other) who are travelling in search of warmer climates or freedom from the distractions of home.

On Friday afternoon, with many teams scheduled to be flying through the airport, a gunman opened fire in the airport, with reports that 5 are dead and 13 are injured. A suspect is in custody.

Follow updates on CNN.com.

Since the first call about the shooting came in at 12:55 Eastern Time, we have been tracking teams that may have been in the airport at the time of the shooting or were scheduled to travel through the airport today. While identities of the victims have not been released, we’ve received no reports of any swimmers being among the dead or injured.

Teams that have checked in (we’ll continue to update as more teams report in, newest additions at the top):

Lafayette College was en route to Fort Lauderdale at the time of the shooting, but was diverted to PBI (Palm Beach International) and are safe:

Wellesley College was in the next terminal at the time of the shooting. All are reporting to be ok.

Minnesota State – Mankato checked in as ok:

The Ohio State men’s team was on their way to the airport, but is ok:

Wisconsin – Green Bay is safe:

The Elizabethtown College (Pennsylvania) women’s team was in the airport at the time of the shooting, but is safe:

The University of Nebraska – Omaha was in the airport at the time, but is safe:

The Navy women’s team traveled home from Ft. Lauderdale today, and are safe:

The Duquesne women’s team landed shortly after the shooting, and are safe.

The Case Western Swim Team was on its way to Ft. Lauderdale at the time of the shooting, coming from different locations. Some team members arrived in Ft. Lauderdale and are safe, while others were diverted to Miami and Orlando airports:

 

