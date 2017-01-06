More College Swim Teams Travelling Through Ft. Lauderdale Check In

In early January, southern Florida and Ft. Lauderdale is a hot spot for swim teams (mostly college, but sometimes other) who are travelling in search of warmer climates or freedom from the distractions of home.

On Friday afternoon, with many teams scheduled to be flying through the airport, a gunman opened fire in the airport, with reports that 5 are dead and 13 are injured. A suspect is in custody.

Follow updates on CNN.com.

Since the first call about the shooting came in at 12:55 Eastern Time, we have been tracking teams that may have been in the airport at the time of the shooting or were scheduled to travel through the airport today. While identities of the victims have not been released, we’ve received no reports of any swimmers being among the dead or injured.

Teams that have checked in (we’ll continue to update as more teams report in, newest additions at the top):

Lafayette College was en route to Fort Lauderdale at the time of the shooting, but was diverted to PBI (Palm Beach International) and are safe:

@swimswamnews Lafayette College swimming was supposed to land in FLL at 2:30, but was redirected to PBI. All are safe and counted for. — Emily Benson (@embenson3) January 6, 2017

Wellesley College was in the next terminal at the time of the shooting. All are reporting to be ok.

@swimswamnews Wellesley College was at there around the time of the shooting in the next terminal over. We are all okay — Catherine Chen (@catocity) January 6, 2017

Minnesota State – Mankato checked in as ok:

@swimswamnews MSU-Mankato did, but they are also alright. — k roh (@k_rohyourboat21) January 6, 2017

The Ohio State men’s team was on their way to the airport, but is ok:

@swimswamnews Ohio State Men were on our way to the airport. All OK — Mike Hulme (@CoachMikeHulme) January 6, 2017

Wisconsin – Green Bay is safe:

We are safe in Ft. Lauderdale. Prayers go out to the victims of the Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood Int'l Airport shooting and their families. — GBPhoenixSwim&Dive (@GBPhoenixSwim) January 6, 2017

The Elizabethtown College (Pennsylvania) women’s team was in the airport at the time of the shooting, but is safe:

We are learning the Elizabethtown College swim team was at FLL airport at time of shooting–they are safe https://t.co/g0GpDBbzo9 — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) January 6, 2017

The University of Nebraska – Omaha was in the airport at the time, but is safe:

.@UNOmaha swim and dive team was in Ft. Lauderdale when shooting occurred; all are safe. pic.twitter.com/boGsoFm6rD — Alia Conley (@aliavalentine) January 6, 2017

The Navy women’s team traveled home from Ft. Lauderdale today, and are safe:

Just landed at BWI … great training trip… hearts go out to FLL. — Navy Women's Swim (@NavyWomenSwim) January 6, 2017

The Duquesne women’s team landed shortly after the shooting, and are safe.

@swimswamnews :. Landed 2 hrs ago,Duquesne womens team — W. Law (@law13178955) January 6, 2017

The Case Western Swim Team was on its way to Ft. Lauderdale at the time of the shooting, coming from different locations. Some team members arrived in Ft. Lauderdale and are safe, while others were diverted to Miami and Orlando airports: