Several Swim Teams Flying Through Ft. Lauderdale Today, No Injuries Reported

Nebraska – Omaha, Ohio State and Minnesota State – Mankato are among the college swim teams flying through the Ft. Lauderdale airport today, the site of a shooting this morning. So far, sources from various teams have told SwimSwam all team members are OK.

A lone gunman opened fire in the baggage claim in terminal 2 of the Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this morning. The shooting happened at about 1:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time. Multiple reports now say the shooter is in custody, though reports also list at least 5 dead and 8 injured in the shooting.

With many college swim programs returning from winter break training trips, the Fort Lauderdale airport was hosting a number of teams on their way home for the second semester. SwimSwam has already received tweets saying that the University of Nebraska – Omaha, Ohio State and Minnesota State – Mankato were either at the airport or en route to the airport when the shooting happened, but all sources currently say no swimmers from those teams were injured in the incident.

We’ll continue updating this story as we hear of more teams and get more information on the developing situation.

Also reported:

Nebraska Omaha

Ohio State

Minnesota State – Mankato

Wellesley

Wisconsin – Green Bay

The tweets we’ve received are below. They range from the official accounts of coaches to swimmers on other teams. SwimSwam is working to officially confirm this information for all teams we’ve received information on.

@swimswamnews university of Nebraska Omaha is but they're all fine — gabby (@gabsmorley) January 6, 2017

@swimswamnews Ohio State Men were on our way to the airport. All OK — Mike Hulme (@CoachMikeHulme) January 6, 2017

@swimswamnews MSU-Mankato did, but they are also alright. — k roh (@k_rohyourboat21) January 6, 2017

@swimswamnews Wellesley College was at there around the time of the shooting in the next terminal over. We are all okay — Catherine Chen (@catocity) January 6, 2017