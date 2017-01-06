VIDEO: The Most Underrated Sport

SwimSwam reader and Utah swimming commit Felix Chiun passed along this video he made about his sport, entitled “The Most Underrated Sport.” Chiun talks about swimming’s role outside of the Olympics, where the sport tends to gain international acclaim, only to drop back into the shadows in the three years in between.

You can check out his video above, courtesy of Felix Chiun on YouTube.

About Felix Chiun:

I am a 17 year old high school senior from Cupertino, CA and have been swimming competitively for about nine years now at De Anza Cupertino Aquatics (DACA). Next year, I am committed to swim and study at the University of Utah. This video was inspired by all the attention swimming gets during the Olympics but the attention it lacks outside of the Olympics. The goal I had in mind when making this video was to have swimmers who share this same “frustration” share it with their non-swimmer friends to explain how there is much more to swimming than they think they know. I love making videos on my free time so I plan on making much more related videos on a regular basis.