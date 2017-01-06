VIDEO: Rio Moment To Savor – Cody Miller

USA Swimming published a short interview with Olympic bronze medalist Cody Miller about his Rio swim. The video also includes Miller’s IU teammate Lilly King, who won gold in the women’s version of the 100 breast.

Miller had a memorable reaction to taking home a medal in a tough 100 breast field. The winner, Great Britain’s Adam Peaty, smashed the world record, and Miller snuck in for bronze behind former world record-holder Cameron van der Burgh.

You can check out the video above, courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube.

Here’s a summary of the video, as included on USA Swimming YouTube page (though the link at the end appears to be broken):

You’ve never seen an athlete treat a bronze medal like it was gold quite like Cody Miller did in Rio. While the winner of his event set a world record, Miller caught the world’s eye with the celebration of his place on the medal stand. An Olympics rookie, Miller won his first career major individual international medal, set an American record in the 100m breaststroke and celebrated like no other. See more Rio Moments at usaswimming.org/ReCelebrateRioMoments.