Missouri HS Girls COMO Invite Preview

COMO GIRLS INVITATIONAL

January 7, 2017

Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia, Missouri

Psyche Sheet

Prelim/Final, 11-Dive Format

Short Course Yards

Christmas training is over, school is back in session, and 35 Missouri girls teams are back to competition at Mizzou Aquatic Center this weekend. The COMO Invitational is a prelim/final format meet that draws in many of the best teams from across the state, making this the first time many top MSHSAA contenders will face each other this season.

Based on the psyche sheet, defending COMO and MSHSAA State Champions, Columbia Rockbridge, look like they have the depth to repeat, holding the top seed in four individual events and all three relays. They are led by Bettie Logan, who is the only athlete entered with the top rank in two events. She won the 100 back easily in 2016, but was edged out in the 50 freestyle, 23.97 to 23.99, by Summit’s Molly Moore who went on to win the MSHSAA Championship in the event and has returned to COMO, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Two more home-town girls holding top seeds and looking to defend COMO titles are Ellie Zweifel (Columbia Rockbridge) in the 100 breast and Brittany Wen in the 500 freestyle. Wen is the 2016 MSHSAA Champion and current MSHSAA State Record Holder in the event with 4:54.94, but will be pushed by Ladue’s Paige Mitchell who is entered just behind her at 4:55.28.

Other athletes and races to watch out for include:

Paige Mitchell leads the 200 free heats with 1:51.28, with Ellie Flanagan from Rockbridge seeded in striking range at 1:52.09.

from Rockbridge seeded in striking range at 1:52.09. Taylor Norwood from Poplar Bluff holds the #1 seed in the 200 IM at 2:09.15, and the #2 seed for the 100 fly with 57.31.

from Poplar Bluff holds the #1 seed in the 200 IM at 2:09.15, and the #2 seed for the 100 fly with 57.31. There are two girls entered below 55 seconds for the 100 freestyle, with Sophia Marusic from Burroughs at 54.56 and Kadie Clark from Blue Springs South at 54.97.

from Burroughs at 54.56 and from Blue Springs South at 54.97. The 2016 MSHSAA Diving Champion Ashley Yarbrough from Marquette and Runner-Up Bailey Carter from Blue Springs South are both entered to compete in 1-meter diving.

Swimming Prelims begin at 9:30am, with finals starting at 5pm. Diving begins at 12:15pm