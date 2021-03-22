Sarasota Sharks Distance Specialist Finnegan Lear Commits to UC Santa Cruz

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Finnegan Lear of the Sarasota Sharks has committed to UC Santa Cruz for fall 2021. He’s a senior at the Pine View School in Florida.

I am excited to announce my commitment to swim and study Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of California Santa Cruz! When I was younger, I visited Big Sur and Monterey Bay. Ever since then I always knew California would be the perfect place for me. I would like to thank all my coaches, teachers, friends and family for their years of support and dedication. Can’t wait for the fall! Go Slugs! #TMC

TOP TIMES (SCY)

500 free – 4:44.47

1000 free – 9:44.35

1650 free – 16:05.99 Lear is a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist. While he attends Pine View School, they don’t have varsity athletics, so he swims in the high school season for Riverview High School.

At the 2020 Florida HS 4A State Championships, Lear made the B-final of the 500 free, finishing 15th overall.

Lear’s mile time is from the virtual 18&U Winter Championships in December. He tells SwimSwam that his mile at the virtual 18&Under Spring Championships, from just over a week ago, was just four minutes after he raced the 200 back. His pace was 29-lows until the 700 mark, when he fell way off of the pace and posted a 16:23.70. He’s shooting for a sub-16:00 mile, which would bring him less than 20 seconds from the school record of 15:41.25.

Last season, Lear would’ve been almost 30 seconds faster than anyone else on the roster in the 1650 free. He would’ve taken third in the mile at the 2020 PCSC Championships, as well as finished in the 500 free A-final.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.