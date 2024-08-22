Rylee Erisman Posts First Sub-54 Swim to Shatter Junior Pan Pacs 100 Freestyle Meet Record

2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

GIRLS 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)

Meet Record: 54.13 – Erin Gemmell , USA (2022)

All Corners Record: 52.06 – Cate Campbell, AUS (2016)

Top 8 Results

USA’s Rylee Erisman kicked off the second day of finals at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in spectacular fashion by shattering the meet record in the 100 freestyle.

The 15-year-old threw down a huge personal best time of 53.76 to shave 0.37 seconds off the previous record of 54.13, which was set by American Erin Gemmell at the last championship in 2022.

Erisman kept ahead of Gemmell’s record pace from start to finish, opening her race in a tremendous split of 25.95 and holding onto that speed to come home in a 27.81.

Split Comparison

Erisman’s swim not only moved the record below the 54 second mark for the first time, but was also her own first time swimming sub-54.

After just recently posting a personal best time of 54.22 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, her record-shattering performance in Canberra today marked another almost half second drop for her.

Erisman’s performance makes her the 3rd-fastest American 15-16 girl in the event in history, as well as the fastest American 15-year-old of all-time in the event.

Erisman placed second in the prelims with a time of 54.29 before racing well ahead of the pack in finals to claim the meet record and gold medal. She was notably the only competitor in the field under 54, as the runner-up behind her was Australia’s Milla Jansen with a time of 54.18