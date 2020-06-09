Ryan Murphy, Katie Hoff & Josh Davis on Champion’s Mojo Podcast

Champion’s Mojo Podcast, a weekly podcast for the swimming community was recently nominated as a Top 5 Finalist for the 24th Annual Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, for best sports episode.

1.Ryan Murphy Interview, #67 On Dealing with Pressure: This Olympic Champion and World record holder continues the legacy of American men dominating backstroke.

What you’ll hear: What Ryan did with his time off, how he deals with pressure and what he thinks is most important for success.

Why it matters: Anyone that wants to learn to deal with pressure and reach a higher level of success will learn some secrets from Ryan.

Katie Hoff, #65 On Finding Your Deep Down: 2-time Olympian and arguably the greatest American woman never to win an Olympic gold medal, a former world record holder, she changed swimming endorsement deals in 2006 by signing a 10 year contract with Speedo.

What you’ll hear: What Katie has been up to since retiring in 2016 and how she now has a different perspective on her career.

Why it matters: You’ll be inspired by Katie’s amazing stories and advice on the career she didn’t expect.

3.Josh Davis, #63, Consistency is Key: 2-time Olympian, five-time Olympic medalist (3 of them gold) Josh is now a college coach and Masters world record holder.

What you’ll hear: His swimming Renaissance using ultra short race pace training (USRPT), his motivational Mondays and how he swam during the entire pandemic.

Why it matters: You’ll love these great tips for success and how faith, instead of fear, drives his decisions.

