Daily Swim Coach Workout #118

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm up -Snorkel Fins
300 3rd black line
100 Breast front scull stroke
8 x 25’s free 1/7 drill, 4 steady, 4 build. :30
100 Breast front scull stroke
8 x 25 fins only odds fly fast, even breast build with flutter kick :40
2 x Mini Aerobic
1 x 100 on 1:20 (B: 1:25)
2 x 100 on 1:15 (B: 1:20)
3 x 100 on 1:10 (B: 1:15)
50 choice 1:00
2 x Kick Swim Ladder Conditioning for State Swimmers
50 Kick :50
50 Swim :40
2 x 50 kick :50
100 Swim 1:20
3 x 50 kick on :50
150 Swim on 2:00
4 x 50 kick on :50
200 swim on 2:40
Joe’s Speed Set
2 x Your Speed
1 x 50 1:30 at 200 pace
1 x 50 1:20 at 200 pace
1 x 50 1:10 at 200 pace
1 x 50 1:00 at 200p
1 x 50 :50 at 200p
1 x 50 :40 200p
300 AE on 5:00
#Dist 2 x Your Speed
1 x 75 1:30 at 500 pace
1 x 75 1:20 at 500 pace
1 x 75 1:10 at 500 pace
1 x 50 1:00 at 200p
1 x 50 :50 at 200p
1 x 50 :40 200p
300 AE on 5:00
5 x Dive 25’s at 100 and 50 Pace 2:00
STARTS
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply