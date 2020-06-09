Daily Swim Coach Workout #118

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up -Snorkel Fins

300 3rd black line

100 Breast front scull stroke

8 x 25’s free 1/7 drill, 4 steady, 4 build. :30

100 Breast front scull stroke

8 x 25 fins only odds fly fast, even breast build with flutter kick :40

2 x Mini Aerobic

1 x 100 on 1:20 (B: 1:25)

2 x 100 on 1:15 (B: 1:20)

3 x 100 on 1:10 (B: 1:15)

50 choice 1:00

2 x Kick Swim Ladder Conditioning for State Swimmers

50 Kick :50

50 Swim :40

2 x 50 kick :50

100 Swim 1:20

3 x 50 kick on :50

150 Swim on 2:00

4 x 50 kick on :50

200 swim on 2:40

Joe’s Speed Set

2 x Your Speed

1 x 50 1:30 at 200 pace

1 x 50 1:20 at 200 pace

1 x 50 1:10 at 200 pace

1 x 50 1:00 at 200p

1 x 50 :50 at 200p

1 x 50 :40 200p

300 AE on 5:00

#Dist 2 x Your Speed

1 x 75 1:30 at 500 pace

1 x 75 1:20 at 500 pace

1 x 75 1:10 at 500 pace

1 x 50 1:00 at 200p

1 x 50 :50 at 200p

1 x 50 :40 200p

300 AE on 5:00



5 x Dive 25’s at 100 and 50 Pace 2:00



STARTS