Daily Swim Coach Workout #118

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  2 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm up -Snorkel Fins
    300 3rd black line
    100 Breast front scull stroke
    8 x 25’s free 1/7 drill, 4 steady, 4 build. :30
    100 Breast front scull stroke
    8 x 25 fins only odds fly fast, even breast build with flutter kick :40
2 x Mini Aerobic
    1 x 100 on 1:20 (B: 1:25)
    2 x 100 on 1:15 (B: 1:20)
    3 x 100 on 1:10 (B: 1:15)
    50 choice 1:00
2 x Kick Swim Ladder Conditioning for State Swimmers
    50 Kick :50
    50 Swim :40
    2 x 50 kick :50
    100 Swim 1:20
    3 x 50 kick on :50
    150 Swim on 2:00
    4 x 50 kick on :50
    200 swim on 2:40
Joe’s Speed Set
2 x Your Speed
    1 x 50 1:30 at 200 pace
    1 x 50 1:20 at 200 pace
    1 x 50 1:10 at 200 pace
    1 x 50 1:00 at 200p
    1 x 50 :50 at 200p
    1 x 50 :40 200p

    300 AE on 5:00
#Dist 2 x Your Speed
    1 x 75 1:30 at 500 pace
    1 x 75 1:20 at 500 pace
    1 x 75 1:10 at 500 pace
    1 x 50 1:00 at 200p
    1 x 50 :50 at 200p
    1 x 50 :40 200p
    300 AE on 5:00    
    
5 x Dive 25’s at 100 and 50 Pace 2:00
    
STARTS

Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

