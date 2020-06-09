Sycamores Reel in Indiana High School State Finalist Elle Gilkerson for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mooresville, Indiana’s Elle Gilkerson has decided to remain in-state and swim for the Indiana State University Sycamores in the class of 2025. She will join Alexa Szadorski in Terre Haute in the fall of 2021.

“I am beyond excited to continue my swimming career at Indiana State University. I felt right at home and I cannot wait to experience college swimming with such a powerful team. I am so blessed to have the support of my family, friends, and coaches. Huge thank you to Coach Josh and Coach Nikki! Roll Trees!!!”

Gilkerson is a rising senior at Plainfield High School who specializes in breaststroke and IM. She placed 16th in the 100 breast at the 2020 IHSA State Swimming and Diving Championships, a week after she won the breast and placed 2nd in the 200 IM at Sectionals. As a sophomore, she came in 8th in the 100 breast with a personal-best 1:04.33 at the 2019 State Meet.

Gilkerson swims year-round for Plainfield Community Aquatics. She placed 3rd in the 100 breast and 11th in the 200 breast and earned a PB in the latter at the Indiana LSC Senior State Championships in March 2019. She also competed in the 50 free and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.33

200 breast – 2:21.70

200 IM – 2:10.86

50 free – 25.00

100 free – 56.07

Gilkerson’s lifetime bests in the 100/200 breast would have made her a top-3 performer on the Sycamores’ roster this past season. She will overlap one year with Anna-Maria Nasiou (1:03.75/2:19.45) and two years with Colleen O’Connor (1:10.62/2:23.72) and she will come in just as Kerry Tepe (1:04.50/2:24.38) and Megan Schade (1:05.15/2:23.90) graduate.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.