Ryan Hoffer Explains Why he Needs a Lot of Rest (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Reported by Jared Anderson.

200 FREE RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08

American Record: Stanford (Coville, Staab, Allen, Wayne), 2011 – 1:15.26

U.S. Open Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08

Meet Record: Auburn (Andkjaer, Louw, Norys, Targett), 2009 – 1:14.08

2018 Champion: Florida (Dressel, Switkowski, Martinez-Sarpe, Szaranek) – 1:14.39

Top 8 Finishers:

Cal – 1:14.46 NC State – 1:14.78 Texas – 1:15.11 Indiana – 1:15.41 Florida State – 1:15.92 Alabama – 1:16.23 Ohio State – 1:16.89 Harvard – 1:18.06

Cal led early on an 18.84 from Pawel Sendyk, then handed off to Ryan Hoffer (18.43), Michael Jensen (18.79) and Andrew Seliskar (18.40). They briefly trailed after Jensen’s split, but Seliskar’s crisp 0.04 relay exchange and big underwater kickout pretty much sealed the win for them over NC State.

50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 17.63

2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 17.63

Top 8 Finishers:

Cal’s sprint duo held up its top two seeds, capping what has been a brilliant night for Cal individually. Ryan Hoffer went 18.63 for his first NCAA title, taking over the sprint crown from the graduated Caeleb Dressel, whos national age group records Hoffer was chasing and sometimes breaking for the past several years.

Pawel Sendyk was second in 18.68. Both were a tick off their morning swims, but still handled the field by more than a tenth.