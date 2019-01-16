Russia, Italy Take Lead of Respective Groups in World League Play

Courtesy: FINA

The FINA Women’s Water Polo World League 2019 resumed in Europe with the preliminary phase.

On January 9, Spain defeated Israel 13-6 in Netanya (ISR) (3-1, 3-1, 4-4, 3-0), while the Hungarians narrowly won 14-13 against the Dutch on Saurday January 12 in The Hague (NED) (4-2, 3-2, 3-2, 0-4) after extra time (4-3).

Last night, Tuesday January 15, Russia played Greece at home in Ruza and ended up winning the game 17-13 (5-3, 5-4, 4-3, 3-3) and Italy defeated the Netherlands 9-6 in Trieste (ITA) (4-0, 2-2, 1-2, 2-2). Also last night, France lost 5-12 to Hungary in (1-2, 1-3, 1-5, 2-2).

Provisional ranking

GROUP A: 1. Russia 14pts ; 2. Spain 10pts ; 3. Greece 6pts ; 4. Israel 0

GROUP B: 1. Italy 12pts; 2. Hungary 9pts; 3. Netherlands 3; 4. France 0

The next women’s Game Day will be on February 12, SCHEDULE available here

The Men’s World League European preliminaries resumes on January 29 with six matches.

You can follow the pool action and watch most games LIVE streamed or VOD on FINAtv.