Ruck, Bartel & Voss Break Pool Records At WSU As Cardinal Move To 2-0

Stanford vs Washington State (Women)

Three pool records fell as the Stanford Cardinal women improved to 2-0 at Washington State on Friday, winning every event on the schedule for a final score of 169-86.

Freshmen Taylor Ruck and Zoe Bartel both broke Gibb pool records in their first-ever dual meet on the road, as did junior Erin Voss.

Ruck broke a 2015 record previously held by Cal’s Amy Bilquist in the 50 free, clocking 23.04, while Bartel slashed the seven-year-old mark of USC’s Kasey Carlson off the books in the 100 breast in a time of 1:02.46. Voss erased Elizabeth Pelton‘s 2015 record in the 200 back in 1:56.58, a time that ranks her 4th in the nation so far this season.

Ruck was a double winner for the second straight meet, also winning the 100 free in 50.86, and freshman Lucie Nordmann and sophomore Lauren Pitzer also had two wins. Nordmann won the 100 fly (56.94) and 100 back (55.95), while Pitzer took the 200 free (1:49.31) and 500 free (4:50.66). Another freshman, Morgan Tankersley, also had an impressive showing with three runner-up finishes in the 100, 200 and 500 free.

Allie Szekely had a win in the 400 IM (4:16.16) and was 2nd in both backstrokes, while Grace Zhao (200 breast – 2:16.22), Hannah Kukurugya (200 fly – 1:59.66) and Leah Stevens (1000 free – 10:04.68) also had victories.

In the relays, Nordmann (26.02), Zhao (28.48), Ashley Volpenhein (25.58) and Ruck (22.63) won in the 200 medley in 1:42.71, and Volpenhein (51.40), Kukurugya (51.64), Brooke Stenstrom (52.37) and Ruck (50.70) triumphed in the 400 free in a time of 3:26.11. Pitzer also had an impressive lead-off on the runner-up relay in 50.41.

The top performers for the Cougars were Jasmine Margetts and Sophia Balmaceda, who each had a runner-up finish in the 200 fly and 100 fly respectively.