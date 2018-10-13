Perry & Korstanje Sweep Sprints as Wolfpack Beats Gamecocks

South Carolina v. NC State

Friday, October 12, 2018

Columbia, SC

Scores Women: NC State 197, South Carolina 101 Men: NC State 198.5, South Carolina 99.50



Women

On the women’s side, NC State got things started with a victory in the 200 medley relay, highlighted by Ky-lee Perry‘s 21.76 anchor leg, which would be a respectable swim at NCAAs, but is an absolute rocket at this point in the year. Perry went on to sweep the shorter freestyle events, taking the 50 in 22.23 and the 100 in 48.64.

Perry was only one of five different NC State women who earned multiple individual victories. Kylee Alons doubled up in the 200 free (1:48.44) and the 100 fly (54.23). Freshman Emma Muzzy started her Wolfpack career with a backstroke sweep, going 53.68 and 1:56.05. Sophie Hansson took the breaststrokes with times of 1:01.13 and 2:12.55, while Makayla Sargent won the 200 fly in 1:58.78 and the 500 in 4:50.46. Sargent had quite the exhausting lineup, also finished 2nd in the 1000 to teammate Tamila Hulub, who beat Sargent 9:49.57 to 9:52.22.

NC State’s A-relay touched first in the 400 free relay in 3:21.19, just ahead of their B-relay, where Perry anchored in 48.11 to a 3:21.38.

Emma Barksdale was South Carolina’s sole swimming event winner. She took the 200 IM in 1:59.22, over a second and a half ahead of Muzzy (2:00.90).

Men

Things were very similar on the men’s side. NC State won the 200 medley relay in 1:26.73, thanks in part to a speedy 21.59 leadoff by Coleman Stewart.

The big star individually for NC State was senior Andreas Vazaios, who won three different 200s. He started his individual dominance with a 1:37.63 in the 200 free, where he touched just ahead of teammate Stewart. Next he rolled to a 1:47.36 in the 200 back, before closing the individual events with a 1:46.65 in the 200 IM.

While Vazaois may have earned the most points, Wolfpack fans might even be more thrilled by the early returns from freshman Nyls Korstanje, a European Championships medalist for the Netherlands. He got his Wolfpack career off to a great start by sweeping the sprint freestyles, going 19.97 in the 50 free and 44.01 in the 100 free. NC State will most likely be looking to him to help fill the gap left by the end of Ryan Held’s NCAA career.

On the other end of the distance spectrum, Jack McIntyre held off South Carolina’s Rafael Davila in the 1000 free, 9:11.51 to 9:13.73.

Other event winners included Justin Ress (48.26 in the 100 back), Stewart (47.14 in the 100 fly) and James Bretscher (1:47.03 200 fly). NC State’s “B” team touched first in the 400 free relay, where Stewart led off in 43.93 and Korstanje anchored in 43.39. Ress also had a sub-44 split on the “A” relay.

Lionel Khoo swept for the breaststrokes for the Gamecocks, registering times of 54.66 and 2:00.79. Fynn Minuth picked up another victory for South Carolina as he took the 500 free in 4:30.09.

Press Releases

Courtesy of NC State Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Wolfpack opened its 2018-19 campaign with a dominating sweep over South Carolina as the NC State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both picked up victories over the Gamecocks Friday evening.

Swimming in the Carolina Natatorium, the Pack men outscored South Carolina 198.5-99.5 in their first dual meet of the season, and the Wolfpack women won took a 197-101 season-opening victory. Between the two squads, NC State took first place in 23 events and earned 10 podium sweeps on the evening.

QUOTING THE COACHES:

Head coach Braden Holloway

“This was a really good victory for the women, probably one of the most diverse scoring outings for our team. I’m very proud of the women. We filled up some holes from last year and have some great depth in certain areas. Those medley relays got us off to a really great start. The highlights for our women were not just the veterans who have been to NCAAs, but a lot of it had to do with our freshman class and our newcomers. Makayla Sargent did a really great job with a hard triple. Emma Muzzy and Kylee Alons were two big-time freshmen who had great showings today, as well as Sophie Hansson . The other thing that we showed across the board was that we didn’t really have any bad events where we truly struggled. We stayed strong throughout. The energy got stronger as we went, and I think the women came in and wanted to race and see what they had as a team. They’re walking away feeling good about something to build on. We still have things to work out, but I’m looking forward to seeing things expand more for us.”

“The men had a solid meet. I wanted to see a little bit better, and I know we have a strong leadership with our seniors. We moved a few guys around in a few events, which was nice to see what they’re able to achieve. Overall, we performed well, but I think the men themselves wanted to be better. I think they expect more out of themselves, so we’re going to go back to training and get back to work. Hopefully, we can come out next week more advanced and better off than we are right now. That’s going to be the goal.”

Head diving coach Yahya Radman

“Today was a good day for the divers on the boards. Considering it’s the first meet and it’s early in our season, I’m very impressed with where we are. This was a good meet to get a base of what we need to do moving forward. The men had an outstanding day, and there should be some changes coming up in the next few weeks in terms of their dive difficulty. On the women’s side, Madeline (Kline) picked up where she left off last season, and we have a good foundation to build on as the season progresses. The freshmen had a crash course in college swimming and diving. It was fast, quiet, loud, everything that comes with our sport. It was an awesome learning experience for them, and the Gamecocks put on a really nice show. Our freshmen will learn from this.”

RELAY HIGHLIGHTS:

The Pack got off to a strong start in the first swimming events of the season, as both the women and the men notched 1-2 punches in the 200 medley relay. Elise Haan , Sophie Hansson , Sirena Rowe and Ky-lee Perry teamed up to take first for the women in 1:38.44, and Coleman Stewart , Daniel Graber , Justin Ress and Jacob Molacek finished on top on the men’s side of the race, touching the wall in 1:26.73.

NC State’s men also picked up the win in the 400 freestyle relay to close out the meet as Cobe Garcia , Noah Hensley , Justin Ress and Andreas Vazaios clocked a 3:01.29 for the victory.

TOP INDIVIDUAL PERFORMERS:

NC State’s strong group of returners continued to shine, and the Wolfpack newcomers also made tremendous impacts in their first collegiate meet.

The Wolfpack’s men were led by senior Andreas Vazaios , who continued to show his versatility across multiple events. He took first in all three of his individual events, as he competed in the 200 freestyle (1:37.63), the 200 backstroke (11:47.36) and the 200 individual medley (1:46.65).

Freshman Nyls Korstanje picked up wins in both the 50 freestyle (19.97) and the 100 freestyle (44.01) to start his NC State career. He became the first freshman in program history to clock a sub-20 second 50 freestyle time in his opening semester with the Wolfpack.

Returners James Bretscher , Jack McIntyre , Coleman Stewart and Justin Ress also earned valuable points for NC State’s men as they picked up season-opening wins in their events. The Pack men swept the butterfly events as Bretscher finished first in the 200 butterfly in 1:47.03, and Stewart won the 100 butterfly in 47.14.

Ress continued momentum from a successful summer with the USA National Team, taking first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 48.26.

Jack McIntyre led the way for NC State’s distance swimmers. He was closely edged out of a win and took second place in the 500 freestyle, but he picked up an individual victory in the 1,000 freestyle, touching the wall in 9:11.51.

Freshman Emma Muzzy and junior transfer Makayla Sargent were the top scorers for the Wolfpack women, picking up two first-place finishes apiece on the night. Muzzy swept the backstroke events, and she was also the Wolfpack’s top finisher in the 200 individual medley, where she placed second. Sargent made her Wolfpack debut with a second-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle and went on to win the 200 butterfly (1:58.78) and the 500 freestyle (4:50.46).

Three other members of the women’s squad saw multiple first-place individual finishes at the meet. Freshman Kylee Alons took first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.44) and went on to win the 100 butterfly (54.23) later in the meet. Also making her Wolfpack debut, freshman Sophie Hansson picked up victories in both the 100 breaststroke (1:01.13) and the 200 breaststroke (2:12.55), with both of those times ranking fourth in program history.

Junior Ky-lee Perry made her return to regular season action as she won the 50 freestyle (22.23) and the 100 freestyle (48.64) with times that both currently rank among the top three in the nation. Sirena Rowe joined her, placing second in both of those events in her first meet in Wolfpack uniform after redshirting last season.

Tamila Holub also impressed among NC State’s returners. She finished in the top two of both of her distance freestyle events, including a win in the 1,000 freestyle. Her time of 9:49.57 is currently the nation’s fastest.

DIVING:

James Brady and Holt Gray put together solid opening outings. The pair completed the 2-3 punch in both the one-meter and three-meter dives. Brady posted Zone marks in both of his events with a 311.32 on the one-meter and a 356.10 on the three-meter. Gray followed suit as he recorded marks of 300.23 and 332.55 on the one and three-meter boards, respectively.

Madeline Kline led the Wolfpack women on the boards as she picked up a second-place finish in the one-meter dive with a score of 264.45. She also placed fourth in on the three-meter board with a Zone mark of 284.03.

Kline, Brady and Gray all qualified for postseason competition, as their Zone marks meet the standards for the NCAA Zone Diving Championships, which will be hosted by Auburn in March.

UP NEXT:

The Wolfpack swimmers and divers will compete again next weekend as the team makes the short trip to Durham, N.C. for an ACC matchup with Duke. The meet against the Blue Devils is set for Saturday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.

MEN’S SCORE: NC STATE, 198.5 – SOUTH CAROLINA, 99.5

TOP FINISHERS:

WOMEN’S SCORE: NC STATE, 197 – SOUTH CAROLINA, 101

TOP FINISHERS:

Courtesy of South Carolina Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C.- Mikaela Lujan opened her senior campaign with a first-place finish in the 1-meter dive while Lionel Khoo swept the men’s breaststroke events as the South Carolina men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs fell to N.C. State on Friday afternoon at the Carolina Natatorium.

The Wolfpack men’s team, which finished fourth at last season’s NCAA Championships, finished ahead of the Gamecocks 198.50-99.50, while the South Carolina women fell 197-101.

Gamecock senior Fynn Minuth topped the men’s 500 free (4:30.09), an event in which he earned All-America honors last season. Emma Barksdale got her senior campaign off to a solid start by finishing less than a second ahead of runner-up Emma Muzzy to win the women’s 200 IM.

Khoo handed the Gamecocks nine team points with their first swimming event win of the season by swimming a 54.66 in the men’s 100 breast and followed up with another win in the 200 breast.

“ Lionel Khoo was great today; Emma Barksdale was great as always; and Fynn Minuth was really good, but we all have some things we need to fix,” explained South Carolina head coach McGee Moody post-meet. “I was telling our swimmers after the meet that you need to find two or three things within your race to fix and repair going into the next meet. All-in-all, I think it was a solid first meet.”

The Gamecock divers got off to a strong start as Lujan and freshman Anton Jenkins swept the 1-meter events for South Carolina. “(Jenkins is) the real deal,” stated head diving coach Todd Sherritt post-meet. “He’s really, really good. I really see him fitting into the NCAAs and eventually competing to win a national championship.”

Marissa Roth also notched a third-place finish on the 1-meter springboard in addition to winning the 3-meter dive. Jenkins made it a perfect 2-for-2 in his first collegiate meet by winning the 3-meter with a 406.88 score.

Kate Sanderson earned a third-place finish (10:01.64) in the women’s 1000 free to highlight her first collegiate meet. Rafael Davila (9:13.73) was just edged out by NC State’s Jack McIntyre (9:11.51) in the men’s 1000 free.

QUOTEABLE: HEAD SWIMMING COACH MCGEE MOODY

“I think we did a lot of things really well. We had some people that put up some pretty solid times for this early in the season. In some areas, we’ve got to get a little tougher, but that will come as our training progresses through the season. For almost half of our team, this was the first time they’ve ever had a college competition. They’ll learn, they’ll get better and we’ll get faster as the season goes along.”

QUOTEABLE: HEAD DIVING COACH TODD SHERRITT

“We did a great job. We pretty much dominated the boards. We’ve got some work to do for sure. Everybody’s got something to improve on, but overall I’m really pleased with the start to the season.”

Up Next for the Gamecocks:

South Carolina will return to action next Saturday as the women’s team gets set to host Arkansas beginning at 2 p.m.

For more swimming updates, follow South Carolina Swimming and Diving on Twitter at @GamecockSwim.