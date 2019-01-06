Riverside’s Carli Baldwin Commits to New Mexico State

Carli Baldwin of Temecula, California has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for New Mexico State University beginning in the 2019-20 season.

“I’m so blessed to be joining NMSU’s class of 2023! I know this is an environment where I will be able to grow as a person & as an athlete. I’d like to give a big thank you to Coach Rick Pratt, Coach Rachel Judge, and the entire New Mexico State swim team for being so welcoming. I cannot wait to see what the next few years are going to bring! Go Aggies!”

Baldwin is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Temecula’s Great Oak High School. She placed 4th in the 100 back (55.61) and tied for 11th in the 50 free (24.33) at the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division II Swimming & Diving Championships in May. She also led of Great Oak’s 7th-place 200 medley relay (26.58 backstroke) and anchored the 12th-place 400 free relay (52.15). In club swimming she represents Riverside Aquatics Association, and recently competed in the 50/100 free and 100 back at Winter Juniors West. This summer she went best times in the 100 free and 100/200 back.

Baldwin’s best times would have scored for the Aggies at 2018 WAC Championships in the A final of the 100,back and the B finals of the 50/100 free, 200 back, and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.58

100 back – 55.61

200 back – 2:02.86

50 free – 23.91

100 free – 51.89

100 fly – 57.05

I’m blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim division one and continue my education at New Mexico State University. I’m very thankful to my coaches, family, and friends that have encouraged me throughout this whole process. Go Aggies! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hz3Q0ZvtD9 — Carli Baldwin (@carli_baldwin) November 2, 2018

