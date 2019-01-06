Riverside’s Carli Baldwin Commits to New Mexico State

Carli Baldwin of Temecula, California has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for New Mexico State University beginning in the 2019-20 season.

“I’m so blessed to be joining NMSU’s class of 2023! I know this is an environment where I will be able to grow as a person & as an athlete. I’d like to give a big thank you to Coach Rick Pratt, Coach Rachel Judge, and the entire New Mexico State swim team for being so welcoming. I cannot wait to see what the next few years are going to bring! Go Aggies!”

Baldwin is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Temecula’s Great Oak High School. She placed 4th in the 100 back (55.61) and tied for 11th in the 50 free (24.33) at the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division II Swimming & Diving Championships in May. She also led of Great Oak’s 7th-place 200 medley relay (26.58 backstroke) and anchored the 12th-place 400 free relay (52.15). In club swimming she represents Riverside Aquatics Association, and recently competed in the 50/100 free and 100 back at Winter Juniors West. This summer she went best times in the 100 free and 100/200 back.

Baldwin’s best times would have scored for the Aggies at 2018 WAC Championships in the A final of the 100,back and the B finals of the 50/100 free, 200 back, and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

  • 50 back – 26.58
  • 100 back – 55.61
  • 200 back – 2:02.86
  • 50 free – 23.91
  • 100 free – 51.89
  • 100 fly – 57.05

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!