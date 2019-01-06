Duneland Sprinter Ethan Wing Commits to Xavier

Ethan Wing from Chesterton, Indiana has committed to swim for Xavier University beginning in the 2019-20 school year. He will join Cincinnati’s Jon Bernard in the class of 2023.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at Xavier University! I can’t wait to be a Musketeer for the next four years! #LetsgoX”

Wing is a senior at Chesterton High School. He swims year-round for Duneland Swim Club. Primarily a sprinter, Wing went best times in both the 50 free and 100 free at the 2018 Indiana High School State Championships. Individually he placed 8th in the 100 free, having made the A final with a PB of 46.51 in prelims. He also swam the 50 free, placing 22nd in prelims with 21.47. Wing anchored Chesterton’s medley relay (20.84) to a 7th-place finish, and led off the 5th-place 200 free relay with a PB of 21.31. After high school season he updated his 200/500 free and 100 breast times at the 2018 Indiana Swimming Senior Short Course Championships. At the long-course version of the Indiana Senior State Meet this summer, he finaled in the 50/100/200 free and lowered his PBs in the 50/100 free and 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.31 (relay split 20.84)

100 free – 46.51

200 free – 1:43.21

Tonight was the final step in making it official -so excited for what the future holds

GO ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/TJ3Z5PBymJ — Ethan Wing (@Ethan_wing_) November 21, 2018

