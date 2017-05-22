Richter Smashes 200 IM Record with 2:00.7 at Nevada 4A States

2017 Nevada 4A State Championships

Friday, May 19th-Saturday, May 20th

Carson Aquatic Facility (Carson, Nevada)

25-Yard Course

The 2017 Nevada 4A State Championships are now in the books after the completion of Saturday’s finals session. The Palo Verde women came home with the state title, with the Palo Verde men capturing the team title as well. Read on for highlights from the finals session.

Green Valley’s Abby Richter had a big swim in the 200 IM, shattering the 4A State Record with a 2:00.73. That took nearly 2 full seconds off the old record, which stood at a 2:02.57 done by Shelby Koontz in 2016. Later in the session, Richter was just shy of her own 4A State Record in the 100 back. She repeated as champion with a 54.48, missing her 2016 mark of 54.34 by a nail.

Teammate Vicky Navarro was also a double event winner, as she took on the 100 and 200 freestyles. Navarro first won the 200 free, leading the field by over 4 seconds to win it in 1:50.08. She then returned for the 100 free, out-splitting Palo Verde’s Allie Emery to take the win with a 51.32 to Emery’s 51.73. Emery picked up a gold in the shorter sprint, as she posted a winning time of 23.83 in the 50 free.

Palo Verde’s Chloe Freeman and Mihail Amiorkov each contributed a pair of wins to help their school bring home the team titles. Freeman had a quick turnaround, winning the 100 fly (55.95) shortly before the 500 free (5:00.51). Amiorkov, on the other hand, brought home gold in the 200 IM (1:52.26) and 100 back (51.68).

Additional Event Winners: