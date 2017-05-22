DeRyk, Gebhart Break 2 Records Each at Nevada 3A States

2017 Nevada 3A State Championships

Friday, May 19th-Saturday, May 20th

Carson Aquatic Facility (Carson, Nevada)

25-Yard Course

The 2017 Nevada 3A State Championships are now in the books after the completion of Saturday’s finals session. The Boulder City men and women each came home with the state title after defeating the runner-up men and women from Truckee. Read on for highlights from the finals session

Truckee’s Cooper DeRyk blazed to a new State Record in the 50 free, touching the wall in a quick 20.16. That took down his own former State Record of 20.84 from last season. DeRyk wasn’t done rewriting the record book, however, as he returned to the pool for the 100 fly. In that event, he captured gold with a 49.87, erasing the former 3A State Record of 50.44 done by Jeremy Estes in 2013. That gave DeRyk State Records in back-to-back individual events during the session.

Boulder City had a handful of swimmers pick up a pair of wins to help the team to their overall victory. On the men’s side, Braden Klouse won gild in the 200 free (1:48.95) and 100 free (49.18), while Aj Pouch won the 200 IM (1:57.44) and 100 breast (58.65). On the women’s side, Montana Lloyd pitched in with her victories in the 200 IM (2:08.07) and 100 back (57.37).

Also contributing a pair of wins for Boulder City was Mandy Gebhart, who swept the middle distance freestyles. Gebhart got the ball rolling with a 3A State Record in the 200 free, posting a 1:49.73 to eclipse the old record of 1:49.92 done by Alex Hubel in 2015. She then completed the record sweep with her performance in the 500 free, as her winning time of 4:54.54 was a new 3A State Record, erasing the old record of 4:57.84 done by Megan Purdy in 2013.

Additional Event Winners:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay- Boulder City (Lloyd, Garcia, Pouch, Gebhart), 1:48.91

Men’s 200 Medley Relay- Boulder City (Larson, Pouch, Cuevas, Leavitt), 1:46.56

Women’s 50 Free- Kate Rye , Incline, 24.40**

, Incline, 24.40** Women’s 100 Fly- Megan Burrill , Truckee, 59.19

, Truckee, 59.19 Women’s 100 Free- Kate Rye , Incline, 52.84**

, Incline, 52.84** Men’s 500 Free- Paco Cuevas , Boulder City, 5:04.07

, Boulder City, 5:04.07 Women’s 200 Free Relay- Boulder City (Lloyd, Sauerbrei, Pouch, Gebhart), 1:40.17

Men’s 200 Free Relay- Boulder City (Puch, Pappas, Pendleton, Klouse), 1:32.39

Men’s 100 Back- Stuart Hayes , Sage Ridge, 59.73

, Sage Ridge, 59.73 Women’s 100 Breast- Maddie Lewis , Sage Ridge, 1:04.38

, Sage Ridge, 1:04.38 Women’s 400 Free Relay- Boulder City (Garcia, Estes, Thomas, Sauerbrei), 3:45.92

Men’s 400 Free Relay- Truckee (DeRyke, Opsal, Cole, Olsen), 3:22.19

(**= double event winner)