Buffalo’s Garrett Clarke Transfers to Notre Dame for Final Year

“After the unfortunate cutting of the Buffalo Men’s Swim & Dive program, I am happy to announce that I will be completing my final year of eligibility as a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Much like UB was, Notre Dame is an up-and-coming program that I believe has the potential to do great things at the national level. I chose Notre Dame not only for its exceptional athletics, but for the incredible opportunities it provides its students academically. While there, I will be completing a Master’s Degree in Applied Math, a field which I am very passionate about. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to help bring the Fighting Irish to the top of the ACC and the NCAA. Go Irish!”

Garrett Clarke, who just finished his junior season at University at Buffalo, has announced he will be transferring to the University of Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility. Buffalo dropped men’s baseball, men’s soccer, men’s swimming and diving, and women’s rowing this spring (you can read about it here).

Clarke is from Liverpool, New York; he attended Liverpool High School and swims for Liverpool Jets Swim Club. At the 2017 MAC Men’s Swim and Dive Championships, Clarke placed third in the 100 breast, fourth in the 200 breast, and 13th in the 200 IM.

A math major with a 3.532 grade-point average, Clarke was named to the 2017 Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Academic All-MAC team. His best times include:

200 breast – 1:57.19

100 breast – 54.23

200 IM – 1:49.52

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]