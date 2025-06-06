Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rex Maurer Throws Down 3:43.33 400 Freestyle for U.S. Open Record, 3rd All-Time US Performer

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After shattering the American Record in the 500 freestyle during the NCAA season, Rex Maurer was expected to make a splash in the long course pool. He met, and even exceeded those expectations tonight with a U.S. Open Record in the 400 freestyle to win the event at Nationals.

Maurer posted a time of 3:43.33, smashing his personal best of 3:46.52 with his performance. In the process, he also took down Larsen Jensens longstanding U.S. Open Record of 3:43.53, set back at the 2008 Olympic Trials. His time also makes him the 3rd-fastest American in history, only behind Peter Vanderkaay (3:43.11) and Jensen (3:42.78), with both swimmers setting their best times at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Top 5 All-Time US Performers – Men’s 400 Freestyle

  1. Larsen Jensen – 3:42.78 (2008 Olympic Games)
  2. Peter Vanderkaay – 3:43.11 (2008 Olympic Games)
  3. Rex Maurer – 3:43.33 (2025 US National Championships)
  4. Conor Dwyer – 3:43.42 (2016 Olympic Games)
  5. Connor Jaeger – 3:43.79 (2016 Olympic Games)

In terms of worldwide ranking, Maurer now ranks 2nd in the world this season behind German Lukas Märtens, who set a new World Record earlier this season with a 3:39.96. With Märtens as the heavy favorite in Singapore, Maurer will certainly be in the conversation for a medal if he can repeat that performance.

2024-2025 LCM Men 400 Free

LukasGER
MÄRTENS
04/12
WR 3:39.96
2Rex
MAUER		USA3:43.3306/06
3Oliver
KLEMET		GER3:43.4004/12
4Samuel
SHORT 		AUS3:43.8404/04
5Florian
WELLBROCK		GER3:45.2904/12
View Top 26»

In addition to the 400 freestyle, Maurer is slated to swim the 4×200 freestyle relay in Singapore after finishing 3rd in the 200 freestyle (1:45.13). His final event of the Championships will be the 800 freestyle on Saturday, where he is seeded 3rd overall (7:51.19).

PFA
8 minutes ago

Congrats Rex my friend well deserved! Luka just became the youngest swimmer to qualify for a Worlds team since MP (younger than Heilman) wild times indeed

2
0
Reply
Sean
23 minutes ago

Very smooth symmetrical stroke with very little gallop. Fast. Great swim.

0
0
Reply
Bobthebuilderrocks
53 minutes ago

CHAMP

1
0
Reply

