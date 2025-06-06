Rex Maurer Throws Down 3:43.33 400 Freestyle for U.S. Open Record, 3rd All-Time US Performer

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After shattering the American Record in the 500 freestyle during the NCAA season, Rex Maurer was expected to make a splash in the long course pool. He met, and even exceeded those expectations tonight with a U.S. Open Record in the 400 freestyle to win the event at Nationals.

Maurer posted a time of 3:43.33, smashing his personal best of 3:46.52 with his performance. In the process, he also took down Larsen Jensen‘s longstanding U.S. Open Record of 3:43.53, set back at the 2008 Olympic Trials. His time also makes him the 3rd-fastest American in history, only behind Peter Vanderkaay (3:43.11) and Jensen (3:42.78), with both swimmers setting their best times at the 2008 Olympic Games.

Top 5 All-Time US Performers – Men’s 400 Freestyle

In terms of worldwide ranking, Maurer now ranks 2nd in the world this season behind German Lukas Märtens, who set a new World Record earlier this season with a 3:39.96. With Märtens as the heavy favorite in Singapore, Maurer will certainly be in the conversation for a medal if he can repeat that performance.

In addition to the 400 freestyle, Maurer is slated to swim the 4×200 freestyle relay in Singapore after finishing 3rd in the 200 freestyle (1:45.13). His final event of the Championships will be the 800 freestyle on Saturday, where he is seeded 3rd overall (7:51.19).