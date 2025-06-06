Rex Maurer Throws Down 3:43.33 400 Freestyle for U.S. Open Record, 3rd All-Time US Performer

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
World Championship Selection Criteria
Psych Sheets (Updated 6/02)
After shattering the American Record in the 500 freestyle during the NCAA season, Rex Maurer was expected to make a splash in the long course pool. He met, and even exceeded those expectations tonight with a U.S. Open Record in the 400 freestyle to win the event at Nationals.
Maurer posted a time of 3:43.33, smashing his personal best of 3:46.52 with his performance. In the process, he also took down Larsen Jensen‘s longstanding U.S. Open Record of 3:43.53, set back at the 2008 Olympic Trials. His time also makes him the 3rd-fastest American in history, only behind Peter Vanderkaay (3:43.11) and Jensen (3:42.78), with both swimmers setting their best times at the 2008 Olympic Games.
Top 5 All-Time US Performers – Men’s 400 Freestyle
- Larsen Jensen – 3:42.78 (2008 Olympic Games)
- Peter Vanderkaay – 3:43.11 (2008 Olympic Games)
- Rex Maurer – 3:43.33 (2025 US National Championships)
- Conor Dwyer – 3:43.42 (2016 Olympic Games)
- Connor Jaeger – 3:43.79 (2016 Olympic Games)
In terms of worldwide ranking, Maurer now ranks 2nd in the world this season behind German Lukas Märtens, who set a new World Record earlier this season with a 3:39.96. With Märtens as the heavy favorite in Singapore, Maurer will certainly be in the conversation for a medal if he can repeat that performance.
2024-2025 LCM Men 400 Free
MÄRTENS
WR 3:39.96
|2
|Rex
MAUER
|USA
|3:43.33
|06/06
|3
|Oliver
KLEMET
|GER
|3:43.40
|04/12
|4
|Samuel
SHORT
|AUS
|3:43.84
|04/04
|5
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|GER
|3:45.29
|04/12
In addition to the 400 freestyle, Maurer is slated to swim the 4×200 freestyle relay in Singapore after finishing 3rd in the 200 freestyle (1:45.13). His final event of the Championships will be the 800 freestyle on Saturday, where he is seeded 3rd overall (7:51.19).
Congrats Rex my friend well deserved! Luka just became the youngest swimmer to qualify for a Worlds team since MP (younger than Heilman) wild times indeed
Very smooth symmetrical stroke with very little gallop. Fast. Great swim.
CHAMP