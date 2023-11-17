Rex Maurer on Swimming Backstroke for Medley Relays, 400 IM Over 200 Free

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL
- November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)
- Austin, Texas
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)
- Results
Stanford freshman Rex Maurer not only went a best time in his signature 500 free last night (4:11.88), but he also led off Stanford’s 200/400 medley relays in 21.3/46.5 and is swimming the 400 IM and 200 Back in Austin.
Great swims! Go Card!
Do USC & Stanford compete directly against each other this season?
They have a dual meet in early February