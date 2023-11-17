Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rex Maurer on Swimming Backstroke for Medley Relays, 400 IM Over 200 Free

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

  • November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)
  • Austin, Texas
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center
  • SCY (25 Yards)
  • Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)
  • Results

Stanford freshman Rex Maurer not only went a best time in his signature 500 free last night (4:11.88), but he also led off Stanford’s 200/400 medley relays in 21.3/46.5 and is swimming the 400 IM and 200 Back in Austin.

3
420openwaterswimmer
28 minutes ago

Great swims! Go Card!

Swim Dad
44 minutes ago

Do USC & Stanford compete directly against each other this season?

Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
Reply to  Swim Dad
20 minutes ago

They have a dual meet in early February

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

