WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Swims 1:41.32 200 SCY Freestyle on Night 2 in Knoxville

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

Night 2 of the Tennessee Invitational did not disappoint. The Virginia women took the top 6 spots in the 200 freestyle and Gretchen Walsh won the event in a personal best time of 1:41.32, a time that would have won NCAAs last year by over a second. Last year’s 3rd place finisher at NCAAs Aimee Canny finished second here in a 1:42.93, less than half a second off of her time from NCAAs.

Although the team did not swim the 800 freestyle relay at the end of the night, their showing in the individual event bodes well for the relay.

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (2015)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 8:

Virginia – 1:33.69 Tennessee – 1:36.79 Virginia ‘B’ – 1:37.97 Tennessee ‘B’ – 1:38.13 Alabama ‘B’ – 1:38.25 Virginia ‘C’ – 1:38.29 Tennessee ‘C’ – 1:39.84

MEN’S 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71

Top 8:

Tennessee – 1:23.14 Virginia – 1:23.96 Alabama – 1:25.78 Tennessee ‘B’ – 1:26.31 Virginia ‘B’ – 1:27.30 Tennessee ‘C’ – 1:27.74 Virginia ‘C’ – 1:28.45 Alabama ‘C’ – 1:28.84

WOMEN’S 100-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

Top 8:

MEN’S 100-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400-YARD IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

Top 8:

Ella Nelson, Virginia – 4:03.61 Ella Bathurst, Virginia – 4:10.46 Sophia Wilson, Virginia – 4:13.81 Madilyn McGlothen, Kentucky – 4:16.33 Caroline Benda, Kentucky – 4:16.85 Anna Havens Rice, Kentucky – 4:17.09 Sydney Sanders, Alabama – 4:17.16 Laurel Blase, Alabama – 4:18.07

MEN’S 400-YARD IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (2023)

(2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

Top 8:

Landon Driggers, Tennessee – 3:43.96 Gus Rothrock, Tennessee – 3:45.82 Aidan Crisci, Tennessee – 3:46.00 Matt Styczen, Virginia – 3:46.66 Ryan Merani, Kentucky – 3:47.17 Colin Bitz, Virginia – 3:47.83 Tommy Hagar, Alabama – 3:49.51 Joey Tepper, Tennessee – 3:49.76

MEN’S 200-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

Top 8:

Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 56.87 Emma Weber, Virginia – 59.02 Emelie Fast, Tennessee – 59.07 Alessia Ferraguti, Arkansas – 59.26 Avery Wiseman, Alabama – 59.77 Diana Petkova, Alabama – 1:00.07 Zoe Skirboll, Virginia – 1:00.17 Kailee Morgan, Tennessee – 1:01.80

MEN’S 100-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

Top 8:

Noah Nichols, Virginia – 51.67 Trey Sheils, Alabama – 52.74 Flynn Crisci, Tennessee – 52.95 Michael Deans, Alabama – 53.40 Scooter Iida, Virginia – 53.79 Lance Johnson, Kentucky – 54.53 Will Tenpas, Virginia – 55.01 Jed Garner, Tennessee – DQ

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (2023)

(2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

Top 8:

Josephine Fuller, Tennessee – 52.11 Reilly Tiltmann, Virginia – 52.34 Ella Menear, Alabama – 52.67 Torie Buerger, Kentucky – 52.79 Cadence Vincent, Alabama – 52.83 Izzy Bradley, Virginia – 52.84 Tess Howley, Virginia – 53.15 Grace Frericks, Kentucky – DQ

MEN’S 100-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (2022)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70

Top 8: