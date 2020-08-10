Reports: Big Ten Voted 12-2 To Cancel Football This Fall

Radio host Dan Patrick says a source has told him that the Big Ten voted 12-2 to cancel their fall football season amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, which would have huge ripple effects on the other Power-5 conferences this week.

Over the weekend, major sports media outlets started reporting that the 14 presidents of Big Ten schools had met on Saturday and were leaning toward cancellation.

On his radio show Monday morning, Patrick said a source revealed to him that the Big Ten will officially cancel their season tomorrow.

“The Big Ten and Pac-12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow. The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence,” Patrick said. “The SEC is trying to get a delay to have teams join them.”

The Dan Patrick Show Twitter account reported that Iowa and Nebraska were the two Big Ten schools pushing to play.

Previous reports suggested that the Big Ten presidents would like to postpone the football season until the spring. It’s not clear yet if the Big Ten vote was for a wholesale cancellation of the season, or if a spring football season could still be an option.

The NCAA gave each of its three divisions until August 21 to make decisions on whether to hold championships in fall sports. Division II and Division III canceled quickly, but Division I has not yet come to a decision. The mid-major MAC canceled its fall athletic season, but the Big Ten would be the first Power-5 conference to cancel football – a drastic step both athletically and financially, as football is a revenue driver for most college athletic departments.