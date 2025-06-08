Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith on Nationals, Fighting for Spots on Team USA: “It taught me a lot about grit”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After her week concluded, Regan Smith reiterated to the media that for her, this year has been about “taking a big fat mental break”. She also reiterated that she is extremely competitive.

Smith wasn’t as dominant as she may be used to being on the domestic stage, but the 2x Olympian did qualify for 4 individual events for the upcoming world championships, a feat she’s never accomplished before.

At moments throughout the week when the world record holder could have been disappointed with her performances, Smith had to remind herself that she’s still getting back into the swing of things after a much-needed break post-Paris. After all, it’s 2025, not 2028.

1
Regan Smith 56 and 53 100 back
1 hour ago

She qualified for all 4 in 2023 as well

