Ray Looze on In-Season Racing: “You can only go to the well so many times”

Indiana vs. Texas

After a historically fast dual meet in Austin, Ray Looze admitted that his Hoosiers got what they came for (which was top-level racing) but they have a lot to work on moving forward.

We’ve seen in-season swimming have an explosion in recent seasons, seeing times in October and early November that we didn’t used to see until conference championships in February and March. While Ray Looze values suiting up and racing in November, he does note that “you can only go to the well so many times”, indicating that his team is still very much focused on their results at the end of the season.