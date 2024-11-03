Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ray Looze on In-Season Racing: “You can only go to the well so many times”

Indiana vs. Texas

After a historically fast dual meet in Austin, Ray Looze admitted that his Hoosiers got what they came for (which was top-level racing) but they have a lot to work on moving forward.

We’ve seen in-season swimming have an explosion in recent seasons, seeing times in October and early November that we didn’t used to see until conference championships in February and March. While Ray Looze values suiting up and racing in November, he does note that “you can only go to the well so many times”, indicating that his team is still very much focused on their results at the end of the season.

Adam Pine
38 minutes ago

Disagree, if you physiologically look at performances in track and recently with ASU and Mcevoy the racing is the training. They are spending more and more and more time at very specific speeds and velocities that are far more relevant to their performances. If you can only go to the well so many times your well isn’t big or deep enough. Should then be questioning the kind of work you’re doing if swimmers aren’t accommodating to neural fatigue and racing

Coach
Reply to  Adam Pine
1 minute ago

It seems you contradict yourself. How do you get a bigger, deeper well?

Sports enthusiast
1 hour ago

NBA guys go to the well 82+ times a year ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Coach
Reply to  Sports enthusiast
9 seconds ago

Actually, most of them don’t (load management) and definitely an apples and oranges comparison there.

Lovetoswim
1 hour ago

He seems very level headed which is a good quality in a coach.

