Rausch, Fusti-Molnar Snag OT Cuts at ASC Spring Championships

2021 ASC SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 12-14, 2021

Austin, TX

SCY prelims/LCM finals

Results

This weekend, Austin Swim Club hosted a spring championship meet with prelims in short course yards and finals in long course meters. Some of the winners were also fast enough in LCM to snag new Olympic Trials Wave I cuts, too.

Malia Rausch of Austin Swim Club picked up several wins, one of the most impressive coming in the 200 IM. In long course, she dropped around five seconds, going 2:16.87 for her first time under 2:20. That’s a new Wave I Trials cut, adding to her existing cut in the 400 free. In the 200 free, she won in 2:03.12, then swam it again, hitting a lifetime best 2:02.08. That was just a few tenths off of the Wave I cut.

Rausch, an Ohio State commit, also won the 50m free (26.67) after going a 23.91 in prelims in yards.

Another Austin Swim Club swimmer excelled over the weekend: Texas commit Adam Fusti-Molnar. He went lifetime bests and Wave I cuts in both breaststrokes, going 1:02.47 in the 100m breast and 2:15.86 in the 200m breast. Fusti-Molnar’s old bests were 1:03.32 and 2:16.86, respectively, and he already had the Wave I cut in the 200, so his 100 breast cut is new.

50 free winner Joseph Page clocked a 23.08 in the long course final, just off of his PR of 22.90. Page swam for Yale last year as a freshman, but this year the Ivy League canceled the season. At 2020 Ivy League Championships, Page was third in the 50 free and 100 free.

Jack Armstrong of the Houston Bridge Bats had the fastest time in the 100 fly in SCY prelims, going 47.84 for a lifetime best. That’s his first time under 48 seconds. Armstrong swam for Auburn during the 2019-20 season as a freshman, but he recently announced he’s transferring to Grand Canyon.