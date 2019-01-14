Raquel Maldonado Breaks LCM National Age Group Record in Evanston

2019 Premier Series Senior Midwest Open

January 13-14, 2019

Evanston, Illinois

LCM (50m), prelims/finals

Results on Meet Mobile under 2019 Premier Series Senior Midwest Open

Swimming at the Midwest Premier Meet this weekend in Evanston, Illinois, Raquel Maldonado of the Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club (CWAC) broke the 10 & under National Age Group Record in the 100 meter fly (LCM). Her time of 1:07.06 breaks the old record of 1:07.42 that was set in 2015 by Miriam Sheehan of the Phoenix Swim Club.

The swim breaks Maldonado’s previous personal best and Illinois LSC record for 10 & unders that was a 1:08.36 set last July. She doesn’t age up until mid-March, though it would take an even-bigger drop to get Sheehan’s yards record: Maldonado’s best time in yards is 1:03.81 and Sheehan’s record is 59.67.

Maldonado was one of the youngest competitors racing at the senior-level meet, and her time still placed 8th in prelims. She also swam a 29.91 in the 50 fly (Sheehan’s record is 29.48), a 28.32 in the 50 free (the record is 28.15), and 1:02.11 in the 100 free (the record is 1:01.29). She only swam finals of the 50 free.

The swim is the first individual National Age Group Record in program history

Other Highlight Swims at the Meet: