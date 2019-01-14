Raquel Maldonado Breaks LCM National Age Group Record in Evanston

2019 Premier Series Senior Midwest Open
- January 13-14, 2019
- Evanston, Illinois
- LCM (50m), prelims/finals
- Results on Meet Mobile under 2019 Premier Series Senior Midwest Open
Swimming at the Midwest Premier Meet this weekend in Evanston, Illinois, Raquel Maldonado of the Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club (CWAC) broke the 10 & under National Age Group Record in the 100 meter fly (LCM). Her time of 1:07.06 breaks the old record of 1:07.42 that was set in 2015 by Miriam Sheehan of the Phoenix Swim Club.
The swim breaks Maldonado’s previous personal best and Illinois LSC record for 10 & unders that was a 1:08.36 set last July. She doesn’t age up until mid-March, though it would take an even-bigger drop to get Sheehan’s yards record: Maldonado’s best time in yards is 1:03.81 and Sheehan’s record is 59.67.
Maldonado was one of the youngest competitors racing at the senior-level meet, and her time still placed 8th in prelims. She also swam a 29.91 in the 50 fly (Sheehan’s record is 29.48), a 28.32 in the 50 free (the record is 28.15), and 1:02.11 in the 100 free (the record is 1:01.29). She only swam finals of the 50 free.
The swim is the first individual National Age Group Record in program history
Other Highlight Swims at the Meet:
- A pair of Maldonado’s teammates broke Illinois LSC records in the 11-12 age group. Maya Arroyo swam a 30.54 in the 50 back, which was the fastest time in prelims (before scratching finals) and a new state record. She also went 1:07.79 in the 100 back. Kayla Duran, meanwhile, swam a new state record of 33.63 in the 50 breaststroke, where she won finals (she swam 1:15.52 in the 100 breaststroke).
- Nick Vance of the West Chicago Sharks won the 100 back (57.18), the 400 IM (4:33.08), the 200 IM (2:08.06), and swam a prelims 2:02.93 in the 200 back. While he scratched finals of that 200 back, it was his first Olympic Trials qualifying time.
- 14-year old Carly Novelline of WILD won the 50 free in 26.68, just eking past 15-year old McKenna Stone, who swam 26.70. Novelline was actually a little faster, 26.45, at Winter Nationals in December, and is the 4th-ranked 13-14 in the country so far this season.
