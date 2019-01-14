Princeton Women Win Nailbiter over Villanova on Senior Day

PRINCETON V. VILLANOVA V. RUTGERS

January 12, 2019

Hosts: Rutgers

Results

Scores Princeton 143, Villanova 138 | Princeton 164, Rutgers 117 | Villanova 145, Rutgers 136



There isn’t much of a better way to cap off a senior day meet with your team winning the dual meet with the last relay. That’s exactly what Izzy Reis and Joanna Curry did on Princeton’s 400 medley relay, which needed a win to prevail over the Villanova Wildcats.

Reis and Curry, along with Vivan Wang and Christie Chong, combined to go 3:50.97, less than a second ahead of Villanova (3:51.93). With that win, the Tigers claimed the win in an electric final showdown.

Curry was the first winner for the Tigers, who fell in the opening 800 free relay by four seconds to Villanova. She posted a 4:21.94 in the 400 IM to win by tenths over Villanova standout freshman Kelly Montesi (4:22.24).

Princeton really made their mark in the breaststroke events. They went 1-2-3 over both Rutgers and Villanova in both breaststroke events. Jenny Ma was 1:05.74 in the 100, followed by Chong (1:06.63) and Wang (1:06.82). In the 200, Shaelyn Choi was 2:22.04, followed by Wang (2:23.45) and Ma (2:23.50).

Villanova had two wins out of Taylor Wilson, who swept the sprint frees (23.85/51.14), while Milly Routledge was 1:49.45 to claim the 200 free. For Rutgers, Francesca Stoppa won the butterfly events (54.71/2:02.15), and Francesca Bertotto clocked a 4:55.35 to take the 500 free.

Villanova was actually racing both teams for the win in the final relay, and with their relay victory over Rutgers in the very last event, the Wildcats finished on top in a tight one over the Scarlet Knights.