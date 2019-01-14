Teri McKeever Replaces Jim Wood On USA Swimming Board of Directors

Prior to the passing of Jim Wood, USA Swimming’s National Team Steering Committee had elected Teri McKeever as its chair and representative on USA Swimming’s Board of Directors.

USA Swimming says that change was made in November. McKeever becomes the first woman in USA Swimming history to hold the title of chair with the National Team Steering Committee. The steering committee is a collection of mostly coach and athlete representatives who oversee USA Swimming’s National Team program.

USA Swimming’s site says the committee has a maximum of 10 members, though more ‘ex-officio’ members can be added as well. USA Swimming provided the following list of names who are on the steering committee as of January 2019:

Name Role Allison Beebe Coach – Santa Clara Swim Club Bob Bowman Coach – Arizona State University Carol Capitani Coach – University of Texas Dave Durden Coach – University of California Bruce Gemmell Coach – Nation’s Capital Swim Club David Marsh Coach – University of San Diego Teri McKeever Coach – University of California Chris Plumb Coach – Carmel Swim Club Dave Salo Coach – University of Southern California Greg Troy Coach – Gator Swim Club Catherine Vogt Coach – University of Southern California Matt Barbini National Team Director of Performance Carli Brashier International Games Operations Manager Mitch Dalton National Junior Team Director Tim Hinchey USA Swimming CEO Tom Kremen Chair of Sports Medicine Committee Lindsay Mintenko National Team Managing Director Christine Magnuson Athletes Committee Representative Russell Mark High Performance Consultant Keenan Robinson High Performance Director Mike Unger USA Swimming COO Jon Urbanchek National Team Technical Director

Bowman and Marsh make the list by being the Olympic head coaches from the last quad. Meehan and Durden make the committee both for being the 2017 World Championships head coaches as well as the newly-named 2020 Olympic head coaches.

11 names are current coaches, while 11 more are various officials with USA Swimming and/or the National Team Division.

McKeever joins the Board of Directors as one of four women. Based on USA Swimming’s website, as of September 2018, the Board was made up of the following: