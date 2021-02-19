Rancho San Dieguito’s Taylor Lyon Verbals to Cal Poly (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Taylor Lyon of Rancho San Dieguito has verbally committed to Cal Poly for fall 2021. She’s a senior at Torrey Pines High School just north of San Diego, and will head 4.5 hours up the California coast for college.

I’m so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my journey to swim and study at Cal Poly SLO! The vibes and support I have felt from this school were incredible!! I would like to thank all of my coaches (especially Coach Joe), my amazing teammates, and my loving parents for the unconditional love and for motivating me everyday!! I can’t wait to ride this wave with my new family!! Go Mustangs!!🐎🏄🏽‍♀️🤟🏼

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 57.18

200 fly – 2:07.23

100 free – 53.63

200 free – 1:53.28

200 IM – 2:09.52

Lyon is primarily a butterflier. At the 2019 CIF San Diego Div 1 Section Champs, as a sophomore, Lyon finished fifth in the 200 free (1:54.06) and 10th in the 100 fly (57.59).

Cal Poly finished fifth at the 2020 MPSF Championships, while the 2021 meet is currently running. Lyon would’ve been Cal Poly’s #3 200 freestyler and ranked fourth in both butterfly events on their roster last year.

Lyon would’ve been a C-finalist in the 200 free and 200 fly at last year’s conference champs.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.