Futures Qualifier Rylee Trojan Changes Verbal to Nebraska-Omaha (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After initially sending a verbal commitment to Southern Illinois, Rylee Trojan of Greater Omaha Aquatics has elected to stay closer to home. She’s re-committed to Nebraska-Omaha for fall 2021.

After much consideration, I have made the decision to stay closer to home and withdraw my previous verbal commitment from Southern Illinois University. With that being said, I am extremely excited to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Nebraska Omaha! I would like to thank the Southern Illinois staff for offering me the opportunity to swim at their program. I would also like to thank Coach Todd and Coach Jess for allowing me a spot on their team, I could not be more excited and grateful to swim for them! Go Mavs🤘❤️🖤

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 56.92

200 fly – 2:09.39

100 back – 58.87

200 back – 2:05.14

200 IM – 2:09.78

200 free – 1:56.26

500 free – 5:11.45

1000 free – 10:37.89

Trojan is a senior at Omaha’s Marian High School. At the Nebraska HS State Championships, Trojan was an A-finalist in the 200 free and 500 free, while she’s gone most of her lifetime bests in late 2020.

Since she committed, Trojan raced at the 18&U Winter Championships, where she dropped her 100 fly down from 57.15 to 56.92, while she’s taken her 200 IM from 2:13.46 down to 2:09.78 since the pandemic hit. Trojan is also a Futures qualifier in the 100 fly in long course (1:06.72).

Last season, Trojan would’ve been Nebraska-Omaha’s best 100 butterflier, and among their best backstrokers. Trojan joins Annika Harthoorn, Hailey Matthews, Heidi Lenarz, Holly Bernardin, Lilly Stafford, Lydia Johnston, Olivia Wassink, Payton Easley, Payton Krug, and Sadie Khalil in the Mav incoming class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.