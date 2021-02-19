NAAC Distance Freestyler Charlie Pitta Joins Seton Hall (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Naval Academy Aquatic Club’s Charlie Pitta has verbally committed to Seton Hall for this coming fall.

I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at Seton Hall University! GO PIRATES!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

500 free – 4:45.36

1000 free – 9:42.27

1650 free – 16:04.97

400 IM – 4:09.10

Pitta is primarily a distance freestyler. Most of his lifetime bests came in the months before the pandemic hit, though he went a lifetime best 1:47.70 in the 200 free and 50.71 in the 100 free in November 2020.

The Seton Hall men finished third out of six teams at the 2020 Big East Championships. Pitta is already at scoring speed in the mile; his lifetime best 16:04.97 would’ve been 12th at the 2020 meet and good for five points.

Pitta will overlap with rising seniors Ben LaClair (4:24.3) and Caleb Smith (4:30.5/15:48) in Seton Hall’s distance crew next fall.

