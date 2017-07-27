Race Video: Chase Kalisz with 1:55.5, Wins 200 IM in Budapest

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In fourth place after the butterfly and third on the back-to-breast turn, Chase Kalisz of Team USA blew away the field on the breaststroke leg of the 200 IM and held on for the win, clocking the only sub-1:56 in the final with 1:55.56. Kosuke Hagino of Japan closed well but couldn’t make up the distance Kalisz had put in place with his quick breaststroke split (32.6), and settled for the silver medal in 1:56.01. China’s Wang Shun took third with 1:56.28. Sixth-place Qin Haiyang of China went 1:57.06 to break his world junior record of 1:57.54 from earlier this year.

Watch the race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Write-up by Lauren Neidigh:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

Junior World Record: Qin Haiyang, 1:57.54, 2017

Heading into tonight’s final, the Americans had won the last 7 straight World Championships golds in this event on the backs of Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte. Tonight, Chase Kalisz made it 8 straight for the Americans, holding off Japanese IM star Kosuke Hagino to win it in 1:55.56. Hagino held the lead through the front half as expected, but Kalisz roared to a 32.63 breaststroke split to go by him and never looked back.

China’s Wang Shun (1:56.28) ran down Great Britain’s Max Litchfield (1:56.86) for the bronze, but Litchfield was able to chase down Japan’s Daiya Seto (1:56.97) for 4th. China’s Qin Haiyang wound up 6th in 1:57.06, taking nearly half a second off his own Junior World Record.