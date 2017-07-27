Race Video: Chase Kalisz with 1:55.5, Wins 200 IM in Budapest

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In fourth place after the butterfly and third on the back-to-breast turn, Chase Kalisz of Team USA blew away the field on the breaststroke leg of the 200 IM and held on for the win, clocking the only sub-1:56 in the final with 1:55.56. Kosuke Hagino of Japan closed well but couldn’t make up the distance Kalisz had put in place with his quick breaststroke split (32.6), and settled for the silver medal in 1:56.01. China’s Wang Shun took third with 1:56.28. Sixth-place Qin Haiyang of China went 1:57.06 to break his world junior record of 1:57.54 from earlier this year.

Watch the race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Write-up by Lauren Neidigh:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

  • World Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011
  • Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011
  • Junior World Record: Qin Haiyang, 1:57.54, 2017
  1. GOLD: Chase Kalisz, USA, 1:55.56
  2. SILVER: Kosuke Hagino, JPN, 1:56.01
  3. BRONZE: Wang Shun, CHN, 1:56.28

Heading into tonight’s final, the Americans had won the last 7 straight World Championships golds in this event on the backs of Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte. Tonight, Chase Kalisz made it 8 straight for the Americans, holding off Japanese IM star Kosuke Hagino to win it in 1:55.56. Hagino held the lead through the front half as expected, but Kalisz roared to a 32.63 breaststroke split to go by him and never looked back.

China’s Wang Shun (1:56.28) ran down Great Britain’s Max Litchfield (1:56.86) for the bronze, but Litchfield was able to chase down Japan’s Daiya Seto (1:56.97) for 4th. China’s Qin Haiyang wound up 6th in 1:57.06, taking nearly half a second off his own Junior World Record.

8 Comments on "Race Video: Chase Kalisz with 1:55.5, Wins 200 IM in Budapest"

Its on

dude is incredible. Definitely showed right here and right now that he is the new heir to the throne. Insane swim and can’t wait for his 4IM dude is ready for revenge.

12 hours 48 minutes ago
expert coach

i would argue MA is the heir to the 200 IM

10 hours 48 minutes ago
sure dude

ok.

10 hours 7 minutes ago
Bob

MA has now idea how he will swim on the 200s.

7 hours 25 minutes ago
Cougar Swim

Really fun to see a breaststroke-centric IM’er come out on top after Phelps/Lochte/Hagino always excelled in fly/back.

10 hours 12 minutes ago
marklewis

Phelps and Lochte could swim all the strokes including the breast. That’s why no one else has swim 1:54.

Chase’s gets an amazing distance/stroke. He makes it looks so smooth.

9 hours 19 minutes ago
Cougar Swim

Sure, but they were both better fly/back swimmers than breaststrokers. Just look at what other individual events they swam, and their best times in those, compared to Kalisz.

9 hours 16 minutes ago
SwimGeek

Kalisz’s best non-IM event is 2-fly.

1 minute 25 seconds ago
