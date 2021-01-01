QUIZ: Can You Name All Colleges With a 2020 NCAA Women’s Swimming Qualifier?

The NCAA Championships are the pinnacle of college swimming. Can you name every school with a women’s swimmer invited to the 2020 edition of the NCAA Championships?
A few notes on this quiz:
- Each team with a swimming invitee for the 2020 NCAA Championships is included. Enter the name of the school for credit.
- The list comes from the original list of invitees released on March 4 – so any alternates invited as teams bowed out due to the coronavirus are not included.
- Each team has one or two swimmers listed as a hint.
- Divers are not included
If you can’t get enough swimming quizzes, check out some of our past quizzes:
- Every school to win a Division I NCAA relay title – women
- Every school to win a Division I NCAA relay title – men
- Top 20 swimmers of all-time in men’s 50-yard freestyle
- Every country to win an Olympic medal in swimming
- 2016 U.S. Olympic Team by event
- All SCM World Record Holders
- Rapid Fire: Top 25 in ISL MVP scoring
- Winning Times From All 2016 Olympic Events
- Events with a world record set in 2020
- Top 3 swimmers in each LCM event for 2020
- Top 3 swimmers in each SCM event for 2020
You can find more fun & games in our new Swimming Fun & Games channel by following this link, though we’re not liable for the work you don’t get done today.
27/54 😫
41/54