Purdue Gets Verbal Commitment From Freestyler Matthew Rose For Fall 2025

Freestyler Matthew Rose of Falls Church, Virginia, has announced his verbal commitment to swim for Purdue University in the fall of 2025. Rose currently trains year-round with Arlington Aquatic Club and swims for his high school The Heights School. He announced in a social media post:

“I’m fired up to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Purdue University! I’d like to thank my Lord Jesus Christ for the talents and blessings he’s given me, and my family, coaches, and friends who’ve supported me along the way. Finally, a big thank you to Coach Jerden, Coach Bretscher, and the entire Purdue athletic staff for giving me this opportunity. Looking forward to repping black & gold! BOILER UP BABY!!!🚂⚒️”

Rose began swimming at seven, but says he didn’t begin swimming competitively until 2021. Just three years later, the 6’6” high school senior has quickly gained speed in the water.

He was a two-time finalist at the Metro Champs in Maryland earlier this year, a meet among private schools in the Washington Metropolitan area. He claimed 2nd place in both the 100 free (46.61) and the 200 free (1:39.76), performing as the top-scoring male on his high school team.

Rose walked away with four new personal best times and scored in the top 10 for all events at the PV NCAP Invitational in December. He set a new personal best in the 50 free of 21.09 during prelims, only to break it again during finals, swimming a 20.94. The time qualified him for the NCSA Summer Championships in July, placing 10th in the meet.

To this point of his young career, Rose is primarily a freestyler – but his rapid growth and relatively-green skillset makes for tantalizing possibilities in other events.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 20.94

100 free – 45.75

200 free – 1:38.18

500 free – 4:30.68

100 fly – 53.03

200 IM – 2:00.64

Rose competed in the NCSA Summer Championships LCM this summer, with a season-best in the 50 free off a relay leadoff (25.10).

He was also a finalist at the Metro Championship in February, placing 8th in the 100 free (47.26), and placed 8th in the 1000 free (9:35.12) at the Potomac Valley SC Senior & Junior Championship in March.

The Purdue Men finished 8th at the 2024 Big Ten Conference Championships, sending three on to compete at the NCAA Division I Championships where they placed 23rd out of 47 competing teams.

Rose will be swimming alongside Brody LePine, Jonah Lee, Biko Hooper-Haviland, and Johnny Hines as part of Purdue’s class of 2029.

