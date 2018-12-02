Phillips Academy Boys Shatter 200 Medley Relay SCM National HS Record

The boys from Phillips Academy Andover (aka Phillips Academy, or Andover) broke the national high school record in the short course meters 200 medley record on Saturday, December 1st.

The relay team of Jack Warden, Neil Simpson, Lance Freiman, and Arnold Su combined for a time of 1:41.15, almost three second faster than the previous record, set by the Baylor School in 2017.

Phillips Splits:

Warden – 25.66

Simpson – 28.12

Freiman – 24.74

Su – 22.63

Total – 1:41.15

Baylor Splits:

Kirby – 26.08

Weekes – 29.39

Althoff – 24.83

Kurleto – 23.67

Total – 1:43.97

Check out the race video below, courtesy of YouTube user Papaya Productions: